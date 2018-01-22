Auto Expo 2018: Hero To Showcase XPulse Concept

Hero MotoCorp is expected to launch a brand new 125 cc scooter at the Auto Expo 2018. So far, Hero doesn't have any scooter on sale in the 125 cc segment, which has scooters like the Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125 and more recently the Honda Grazia. According to reports, Hero has been working on a 125 cc scooter for some time now, but there's been no word on a full-scale production model. Hero had unveiled a 125 cc scooter concept called the Dare at the Auto Expo 2014. It's been four years since then, and from all indications, Hero is very likely to launch the production model of the Dare concept at the Auto Expo 2018.

Hero Dare 125 cc may be launched at the Auto Expo 2018

Hero will also showcase the XPulse adventure concept, a 200 cc adventure motorcycle, which is expected to be launched sometime in June or July. The Hero XPulse is expected to get a 200 cc, single-cylinder engine making around 20 bhp of power and will have a kerb weight of around 140 kg. Once launched, the Hero XPulse is expected to be priced between ₹ 1-1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Apart from these two products, Hero is expected to showcase a range of concepts at the Auto Expo 2018, including an electric scooter as well. Based on the design of the Hero Duet scooter, the Hero Duet E may be launched at the Auto Expo 2018 as well. The Duet E will be powered by a lithium-ion battery, and is expected to be a quick accelerating electric scooter, which can reach 0-60 kmph in 6.5 seconds. Expect a few more motorcycle concepts as well from Hero at the Auto Expo 2018.

