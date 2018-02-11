Auto Expo 2018: BMW M3 And M4 Launched In India

BMW India has launched the new M3 sedan and the new M4 coupe in India at a price of ₹ 1.3 crore and ₹ 1.33 crore respectively. BMW will offer its competition package as standard on both cars. BMW will bring the cars to India via the CBU route (completely built up units). Since, this is a model year update for the two cars; the changes are not that significant. The competition package offers high gloss shadow line trim on the exterior of car in places such as window trim, exterior mirror frames, the front grille, the badge at the rear and the side gills as well. Also, the cars get a new exhaust system with two twin tailpipes tipped with black chrome. Additionally, the M twins feature 19" M light alloy wheels with double-spoke styling in Black as standard along with the 20" light alloy wheels with Star-spoke styling.

Both, the BMW M3 and the M4 now get adaptive LED headlamps along with newly designed tail lamps at the rear and a new diffuser too. The competition package also offers lightweight M Sport seats and seat belts with M stripes too.

The cars continue to get the M TwinPower Turbo straight-six engine which makes 444 bhp at 7,000 rpm and has a peak torque of 550 Nm. The 0-100 kmph sprint is done in less than 4 seconds and the cars can reach a top speed of 250 kmph (electronically controlled). One can opt for the BMW M Driver's package, which increases the top speed to 280 kmph. The power to the rear wheels sent by the 7-speed M dual-clutch transmission unit.

The new M3 and M4 also get new parts such as new dampers, new springs, new anti-roll bars and reconfigured driving modes (comfort, Sport and Sport Plus). The differential on the rear axle and the dynamic stability control have been updated as well.

For the latest Auto Expo 2018 news & updates, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.