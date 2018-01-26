Auto Expo 2018: Aprilia May Launch SR 125

Piaggio is expected to launch the Aprilia SR 125, a sporty scooter based on the company's bestselling Aprilia SR 150. The SR 125 will share similar design and looks with its bigger sibling. The engine, as the name implies, will be a 125 cc mill which will, in all likelihood, be borrowed from the Vespa 125 range of scooters. Piaggio manufactures and markets both Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. The Aprilia SR 125 will strive to replicate the SR 150's success with the same sporty design and enthusiastic handling, while being priced slightly lower than the SR 150.

Like the SR 150, the SR 125 will be sold via Vespa dealerships in the country

The 125 cc, single-cylinder engine is expected to make around 10 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The SR 125 will share the same telescopic front suspension of the SR 150 and rear monoshock. Braking will be handled by a front disc brake and a drum brake at the rear. An all-drum brake variant is also expected to make prices even more competitive. The Aprilia SR 125 is expected to be priced at between ₹ 62,000-65,000, and will be positioned as a premium 125 cc scooter. The 125 cc scooter segment is currently dominated by the likes of the Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125, and the recently launched Honda Grazia. But expect a few more 125 cc scooters to be launched soon including from TVS, Yamaha and Hero.

Apart from the Aprilia SR 125, Piaggio is expected to unveil several other models, including a few all-new models, as well as concepts, even as Piaggio seeks to expand its market share in the world's largest two-wheeler market. Piaggio's stall at the Auto Expo 2018 certainly promises a lot of excitement in the Indian scooter segment.

