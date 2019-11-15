Australia's Savic Motorcycles Unveils Three New Electric Bikes

Australian electric motorcycle manufacturer Savic, has unveiled the company's latest model, the C-Series at the Australian motorcycle festival in Wollongong. The C-Series is available in three variants - the Omega, Delta and Alpha with slightly different looks, range and performance. All three variants have the same frame, same single-sided swingarm, same 8-inch full colour display panel, single-seat setup with pillion seat option and same suspension. All three variants feature a poly carbon belt drive, riding modes, ABS, traction control and regenerative braking.

The Savic C-Series is available in three trims - Omega, Delta and Alpha, each with varying levels of performance

The Omega has the lowest range and least power among the three, but it also takes the least time to be charged fully. Power output of the Omega is rated at 25kW (around 33.5 bhp) with 110 Nm of peak torque. Acceleration is claimed at 0 to 100 kmph in 5.5 seconds. The Omega comes with a 90 V, 7 kWh battery pack which comes with a range of 120 km, and can be charged to 80 per cent in just two hours. The Omega has a kerb weight of 170 kg.

The Delta is the mid-level variant of the C-Series, with power output rated at 40 kW (around 54 bhp) with 140 Nm of torque. The Omega accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 4.5 seconds. The Delta has a range of 150 km from its 120 V, 9 kWh battery pack, and can be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in three hours. The Delta gets Brembo brakes, Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres, and has a kerb weight of 190 kg.

The top-of-the-range Alpha variant gets the most performance, with 60 kW (around 80.4 bhp), and 180 Nm of torque. Zero to 100 kmph acceleration of the Alpha is claimed at just 3.5 seconds. The Alpha has a range of 200 km from its 132 V, 11 kWh battery pack, and can go from 20 per cent of charge to 80 per cent charge in four hours. It gets the same Brembo brakes and Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres, but is heavier with 210 kg kerb weight.

There's no word on whether Savic will be exporting the new electric motorcycle range to other regions, but in Australia, the C-Series Delta is priced at AUD 12,990 (around ₹ 6.3 lakh), the Omega at AUD 16,990 (around ₹ 8.27 lakh) and the top-spec Delta at AUD 23,990 (around ₹ 11.68 lakh).

