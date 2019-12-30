Australia-Spec Kia Seltos Gets 5 Stars In ANCAP Crash Test

The Kia Seltos tested by ANCAP was launched in Australia and New Zealand in October 2019

The very popular Kia Seltos has recently scored a 5-star safety rating in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) crash test. The model tested by the ANCAP was the Australia-spec model and was introduced in Australia and New Zealand in October 2019. The Kia Seltos was tested for Frontal Offset, Full Width Frontal, Side Impact, Oblique Pole, Whiplash Protection, and autonomous emergency braking tests. The SUV's protection levels were rated at 85 per cent for adult occupant protection, 83 per cent for child occupant protection, 61 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 70 per cent for safety assist features.

Commenting on the SUV's performance, James Goodwin, ANCAP Chief Executive, said, "The Seltos has performed well, but it is important consumers are aware that there are some differences in safety performance for the entry-level Seltos variants."

Kia also offers a more advanced AEB radar-fusion system as an option in the lower variants and standard for the higher models

The Kia Seltos SUV sold in Australia and New Zealand comes equipped with 6 airbags, ABS, an autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, emergency lane keeping and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TMPS) as standard. However, Kia also offers a more advanced AEB radar-fusion system as an option in the lower variants and standard for the higher models.

Goodwin further added, "Base models of the Seltos miss out on some of the more advanced features available with the radar-fusion AEB system, and we would encourage consumers to purchase a variant which offers the enhanced collision avoidance capability as this can translate to real differences on the road."

In oblique pole test chest protection level was only marginal for the driver in the Kia Seltos

For adult occupant, the protection levels largely proved to be good or adequate, however, in the frontal offset test, protection for the lower leg was weak, while in oblique pole test chest protection was marginal for the driver. In the full-width front test, the protection levels for the driver's pelvis was poor. For child occupants, the SUV largely proved to offer good protection, except for In the frontal offset test, protection of the neck of the 10-year-old child dummy was rated as poor. Protection of the head and neck of the 6-year dummy was adequate, while the protection offered to all other critical body regions of both child dummies was good.

