Australia-Spec Hyundai Venue Scores 4 Stars In ANCAP Crash Test

The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has released its recent crash test results, in which the Hyundai Venue has scored a 4-star safety rating. The Australia-spec Venue got 91 per cent in adult occupant protection, 81 per cent child occupant protection, 62 per cent in pedestrian protection, and 62 per cent in safety assist. The ANCAP says Hyundai's new small SUV lost one star "due to its less advanced safety assist systems". The NCAP also said that the Hyundai Venue is the first model to undertake Safety Assist performance testing in Australia, following the commissioning of a new test facility in regional NSW.

Commenting on the Hyundai Venue's performance, James Goodwin, ANCAP Chief Executive said, "The Venue fell shy of the 5-star safety standard we've come to expect from Hyundai with Marginal performance levels observed for its ability to avoid a rear-end impact with vehicles in front. This limited the Venue's Safety Assist score to 62 per cent."

Hyundai Venue fell shy of the 5-star safety standard due to its less advanced safety assist systems

The Australia-spec Hyundai Venue comes with six airbags as standard (dual front, 2 side, and 2 curtain). The SUV also comes with an autonomous emergency braking system, and a lane support system with lane keep assist (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW) and emergency lane keeping (ELK), are standard on all variants. However, one of the reasons for the SUV lose one star was because the autonomous emergency braking system's short response time while avoiding rear collisions.

In the frontal offset test, the Venue's protection levels were either good or adequate, but in the full-width frontal test, chest protection for the rear passenger was marginal. In side-impact and oblique pole test, the protection levels were good and good and adequate, respectively, whereas, in whiplash (rear impact) protection levels were good in the case of the driver and front passenger, and poor for the rear passenger. In child safety, it was largely good, but the impact protection level on the neck of the 10-year-old dummy was poor and adequate for the 6-year-old.

