Audi To Skip Detroit Motor Show This Year

The North America International Auto Show (NAIAS) of the Detroit Motor Show, is one of the major motorshow in the automotive calendar. However, skipping it next year is German carmakers Audi as it joins the likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz, who previously stated that the company prefers introducing models at the CES in Las Vegas than at Detroit. The company announced that it will instead focus on auto shows on the basis of the upcoming product and relevance of the event to the carmaker. Apart from Germans, Mazda, Mini, Volvo, Porsche, Mitsubishi, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) skipped the previous editions of the Detroit Motor Show due to huge cost of participation and reallocation of marketing outlays.

In an interview to Automotive News, Audi said the brand "has had a long and successful history at NAIAS, debuting countless models that Audi customers enjoy today. For 2019, we have decided that we will not participate in NAIAS. We will continue to evaluate Auto Shows on a case by case basis relative to the timing of our product introductions and the value the show brings from a media and consumer perspective."

(2019 Audi A7 debuted this year at the Detroit Motor Show)

On the other hand, a spokesman for the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) said, "In meetings that have occurred around the world with participating brands, the show has been privy to some insights on significant product and industry news that has been earmarked for Detroit for the 2019 show."

At this year's Detroit Show, Audi showcased the new Audi A7 Sportback and the Audi Q8 Crossover Concept. However, Audi's parent company, the Volkswagen Group has not intentions to pull out of the Detroit Motor Show, as of yet.

