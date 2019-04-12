New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi To Showcase AI:Me Concept At The Shanghai Auto Show 2019

The Audi AI:ME shows the ideas of Audi designers and developers for a compact car of the future.

View Photos
The Audi AI:ME will be a level 4 autonomous car

Audi will be presenting the AI:ME concept at the Shanghai Auto Show 2019. Beside this car, the company will also showcase the Q2L e-tron, which was designed especially for China and is built in the Foshan plant. The compact SUV, which will be delivered to the first customers in the summer of 2019, will make its world premiere in Shanghai.

The body of the Audi Q2L e-tron is 33 millimeters longer than that of the basic model. The car is powered by an electric motor on the front axle that mobilizes 100 kilowatts and 290 newton meters. With a battery capacity of 38 kilowatt hours, it has a range of up to 265 kilometers.

Audi

Audi Cars

R8

Q7

A3

Q5

Q3

A4

A8

A5

A6

TT

S5

RS7 Sportback

RS5 Coupe

2ucka8i8

The Audi AI:ME offers a roomy, futuristic interior and capability for level 4 automated driving.

But the big concept car that will make its world premiere is the AI:ME concept car which shows the company's vision for the future of urban mobility. The Audi AI:ME shows the ideas of Audi designers and developers for a compact car of the future. The show car offers a roomy, futuristic interior and capability for level 4 automated driving. This allows the occupants the freedom to do what they like with their time on board. The Audi AI:ME offers high-tech features for communication, entertainment, or simply relaxation.

6tg7plm

The Audi AI:ME sees a minimalist cabin and a large digital instrument cluster

0 Comments

There's just one design sketch of the interior and that shows an interesting layout. There's a massive screen that dominates the cars instrument cluster and is placed behind the steering wheel and the wooden trims. Considering that the company says it is a level 4 autonomous car, the AI:ME gets a steering wheel too but we expect it to be retractable given the autonomous driving function of the car.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Audi R8 with Immediate Rivals

Audi R8
Audi
R8
BMW i8
BMW
i8
Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini
Huracan
Lamborghini Aventador
Lamborghini
Aventador
TAGS :
Audi AI:ME Audi AI:ME Concept Shanghai Auto Show 2019 2019 Shanghai Auto Show Audi autonomous cars

Latest News

Ducati Announces International Custom Scrambler Contest
Ducati Announces International Custom Scrambler Contest
Audi To Showcase AI:Me Concept At The Shanghai Auto Show 2019
Audi To Showcase AI:Me Concept At The Shanghai Auto Show 2019
Honda Patents Reveal CBX Concept With Six-Cylinder Engine
Honda Patents Reveal CBX Concept With Six-Cylinder Engine
Revolt Motors Releases Sketch Of Its Upcoming Smart Motorcycle
Revolt Motors Releases Sketch Of Its Upcoming Smart Motorcycle
Maserati Levante Trofeo India Launch Details Out
Maserati Levante Trofeo India Launch Details Out
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Updated With More Safety Features; New Prices Start At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Updated With More Safety Features; New Prices Start At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
2019 Porsche 911: Old vs New
2019 Porsche 911: Old vs New
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
2019 Range Rover Evoque Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test
2019 Range Rover Evoque Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test
Evoke Motorcycles Unveils New Electric Power Cruiser
Evoke Motorcycles Unveils New Electric Power Cruiser
Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing For The First Time
Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing For The First Time
2019 Citroen C5 Aircross Gets 4-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
2019 Citroen C5 Aircross Gets 4-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
New Sketch Shows Hyundai Venue's Dual-Tone Dashboard
New Sketch Shows Hyundai Venue's Dual-Tone Dashboard
Honda Concept Electric Motocross Bike Unveiled
Honda Concept Electric Motocross Bike Unveiled

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Audi Cars

Audi R8
Audi R8
₹ 3.18 Crore *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 86.18 Lakh - 1 Crore *
Audi A3
Audi A3
₹ 38.68 - 42.92 Lakh *
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
₹ 64.62 - 69.9 Lakh *
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
₹ 40.59 - 50.15 Lakh *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 48.46 - 54.89 Lakh *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.37 - 1.75 Crore *
Audi A5
Audi A5
₹ 64.77 - 80.93 Lakh *
Audi A6
Audi A6
₹ 65.33 - 66.28 Lakh *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 76.48 Lakh *
Audi S5
Audi S5
₹ 84.64 Lakh *
Audi RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
₹ 1.83 - 1.99 Crore *
Audi RS5 Coupe
Audi RS5 Coupe
₹ 1.29 Crore *
View More
x
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Updated With More Safety Features; New Prices Start At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Updated With More Safety Features; New Prices Start At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing For The First Time
Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing For The First Time
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities