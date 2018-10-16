New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi To Pay 800 Million Euros Fine Germany Over Dieselgate Scandal

Volkswagen said on Tuesday that its subsidiary Audi would not contest an 800-million-euro (USD 927 million) fine issued by German prosecutors over "deviations from regulatory requirements" in diesel engines.

0 Comments

"Audi AG has accepted the fine" investigators levied for "deviations from regulatory requirements in certain V6 and V8 diesel aggregates and diesel vehicles", the group said in a statement, adding that "the fine will directly affectVolkswagen AG's financial earnings" for 2018

Audi To Pay 800 Million Euros Fine Germany Over Dieselgate Scandal
VW Says, German Carmakers Have 50 Per cent Chance Of Staying Ahead,
New Skoda Superb Sportline Launched, Priced at Rs. 28.99 lakh
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Signs Drivers Jerome d'Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein For Season 5
2019 Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
Isuzu MU-X Facelift: Price Expectation
2019 Kawasaki Z650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.29 Lakh
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch Details Revealed
Suzuki Plans To Invest In A New Manufacturing Plant By 2021
Ducati Test Rider Alessandro Valia Sets New BIC Track Record
Chelsea FC's Didier Drogba To Be The Face Of Yokohama's Drive For More Campaign
KYMCO, Twenty Two Motors Join Hands To Make Electric Scooters In India
2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked
Production Ready Tata Harrier Leaked Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
Tata Harrier Bookings Open
