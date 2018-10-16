Audi To Pay 800 Million Euros Fine Germany Over Dieselgate Scandal

Volkswagen said on Tuesday that its subsidiary Audi would not contest an 800-million-euro (USD 927 million) fine issued by German prosecutors over "deviations from regulatory requirements" in diesel engines.
"Audi AG has accepted the fine" investigators levied for "deviations from regulatory requirements in certain V6 and V8 diesel aggregates and diesel vehicles", the group said in a statement, adding that "the fine will directly affectVolkswagen AG's financial earnings" for 2018
