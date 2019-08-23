New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi To Join Mercedes, BMW Development Alliance

Audi, a unit of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will announce the alliance at the Frankfurt auto show in early September, Wirtschaftswoche said.

Audi will announce the alliance at the Frankfurt auto show.

Audi (NSUG.DE) is set to join an alliance with rivals Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE) to develop advanced driving assistance systems, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche said on Thursday.

The companies are developing highly automated driving functions to enable so-called level 3 autonomous driving on highways as well as automated parking.

Volkswagen will continue to develop fully autonomous vehicles in cooperation with Ford (F.N), Wirtschaftswoche said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

