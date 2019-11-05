New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi To Increase Engine Production In Hungary: Report

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that Audi will increase the production of engines at its Hungarian factory to 2.25 million units next year.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Audi's Hungarian division said in April that it planned to boost the production of engines significantly

German carmaker Audi will increase the production of engines at its Hungarian factory to 2.25 million units next year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.

An Audi representative at the premium carmaker's Ingolstadt headquarters in Germany declined to comment on internal planning.

Audi

Audi Cars

A6

R8

Q7

A3

A4

TT

Q5

Q3

A8

A5

S5

RS5 Coupe

RS7 Sportback

"They plan to manufacture 2.25 million engines next year, and so far 2 million has been the annual record," Szijjarto told a news conference, when asked about a report that Audi planned to cut jobs at its Hungarian plant.

Audi's Hungarian division said in April that it planned to boost the production of engines at its factory significantly in 2019 from the 1.95 million it made there in 2018, though it didn't give a figure.

It also said in July that it would expand the manufacture of engines for electric cars at the factory, which is in the western town of Gyor. It said then that its e-transformation project would create 250 jobs.

0 Comments

The carmaker, which is controlled by Volkswagen, has been making engines in Hungary since 1994. Out of the 1.95 engines produced in 2018, 9,453 were electric axle drive units, according to the company's website.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Audi A6 with Immediate Rivals

Audi A6
Audi
A6

Popular Audi Cars

Audi A6
Audi A6
₹ 64.2 Lakh *
Audi R8
Audi R8
₹ 3.18 Crore *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 87.35 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Audi A3
Audi A3
₹ 38.68 - 42.92 Lakh *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 49.05 - 55.66 Lakh *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 76.48 Lakh *
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
₹ 64.62 - 69.9 Lakh *
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
₹ 41.1 - 51.7 Lakh *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.37 - 1.67 Crore *
Audi A5
Audi A5
₹ 64.77 - 80.93 Lakh *
Audi S5
Audi S5
₹ 84.64 Lakh *
Audi RS5 Coupe
Audi RS5 Coupe
₹ 1.29 Crore *
Audi RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
₹ 1.83 - 1.99 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
MG Motor EZS Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
MG Motor EZS Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Benelli Imperiale 400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Benelli Imperiale 400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities