Audi To Bring More Petrol Cars To India

Audi India is planning to introduce more cars with petrol engines in India. While this might be big news for a lot of prospective buyers, in hindsight, Audi has already begun the process of introducing petrol engines to its line-up. If you look at the cars introduced by the company since 2015, you’ll see a trend. In 2016, Audi launched the A4 with the downgraded 1.4-litre petrol engine. In March 2017, the same engine went into the A3 sedan and Cabriolet and finally, the company introduced it in the Q3 SUV as well, so clearly, the inclination towards bringing more models in the petrol guise is not something new.

However, Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India, told us that there will be more petrol models coming from the carmaker. He said "In 2015, Audi sold more diesel cars than petrol and that’s why our concentration was on bringing out cars with diesel engines. 90 per cent of the cars that were sold by Audi were diesel, but the trend is changing now and we are just going with the flow."

Currently, 70 per cent of the company’s sales are that of the diesel model and 30 per cent of petrol and that’s a significant change just a couple of years later. This trend will only increase because of the disparity in the cost of both diesel and petrol fuels which is why by 2020 the proportion of diesel and petrol cars sold will be 50-50. The fact that even the company’s flagship SUV – the Q7 – has now been introduced in the petrol guise, bears testament to this growth.

The 50 per cent of the company’s portfolio will include petrol engines and al0ternate fuel powertrains. But, the latter will largely depend on consumer inclination and government policy. If it does not work out though, Audi will fill the gap by introducing petrol powertrains. Audi is gearing up to launch a couple of more cars in India by the end of this year and yes, there will be a petrol powered unit in these offerings.



