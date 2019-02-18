New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi Teases Q4 e-Tron Ahead Of 2019 Geneva Motor Show Reveal

While Audi has already confirmed that it's all set to bring in a gasoline powered Q4 soon, which will slot between the Q3 and the Q5, at Geneva this year, the company will bring the electric version of the Q4.

The Audi Q4 e-Tron will be launched late in 2020 in European markets
Audi has released the sketch of the Q4 e-Tron which the company is all set to bring to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The company calls the Q4 e-Tron a compact SUV study with electric drive. While Audi has already confirmed that it's all set to bring in a gasoline powered Q4 soon, which will slot between the Q3 and the Q5, at Geneva this year, the company will bring the electric version of the Q4.

The two sketches released by Audi show the pre-production version of the Q4 SUV. Audi plans to launch the Q4 in the European markets by the second half of 2019; but the electric version of the car or e-tron is expected to come by late 2020 or early 2021. There are no details about what powers the e-tron or the range it will have. The company calls the Q4 e-tron a glimpse of the next stage of Audi electric mobility.

From the sketches provided by the company, you can see that the Q4 e-Tron is a small crossover. It gets a face similar to the e-tron or even the e-tron GT that we've already seen. The sketch of the Q4 e-tron shows some similarity in design to the Q4 crossover too especially the roofline. Clearly it's a coupe crossover and Audi wants to make most of the opportunity to address that part of the market. Expect a lot of features and even design elements to trickle down from the Q8 into the Q4 but we'll know more about the car closer to the unveil.

