Audi Teases PB18 E-Tron Electric Supercar Concept Ahead Of Pebble Beach Debut

German carmaker Audi will unveil its electric-drive supercar concept, called the PB18 E-Tron at the upcoming 2018 Pebble Beach Concourse d'Elegance Week next month. The abbreviated name for the Audi concept car, 'Audi PB 18 e-tron', refers to the Pebble Beach venue and the year of the debut. It also recalls the LeMans-series winner Audi R18 e-tron and was conceived and designed by the new Audi Design Loft in Malibu, California. The Audi PB 18 e-tron will be unveiled at the Laguna Seca racetrack as part of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion reception, a day before its official debut at Pebble Beach.

The details of the Audi PB 18 e-tron supercar concept have not been revealed yet, but the Audi R18 e-tron had a hybrid powertrain and is the second in line in the company's electric car portfolio after the e-tron electric crossover. While the e-tron electric crossover will have a travel range of close to 500kms, we expect the Audi PB 18 e-tron supercar concept to be more on the sporty, adventurous and a futuristic electric design study for the performance enthusiast driver.

Moving away from the diesel emission scandal, the company says that the new PB 18 e-tron supercar concept screams out emotion instead of emissions, referring to its electric powertrain. Well, right now, we have nothing more to say except that wait till August 24 to see it in flesh on the Pebble Beach lawns.

