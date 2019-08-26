Audi Teases AI: Trail Off-Road Electric Concept Ahead Of 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show Debut

Audi is all set to show a concept study at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. It's called the Audi AI: Trail and it completes the quartet of visionary automobiles, which started in 2017. The debut car back then was the Audi AICON but now it's the AI: Trail. There are no specifics that the company provides about the AI: Trail but from what we can see of the teaser, but the company clearly distinguishes this car as an electric off-roader. The design itself sees the wheels being pushed out and while we get to see a shot of the side only, it's clear that there are no overhangs from the body panels. This, the obvious name and the large off-road tyres are traditional indicators of it being an off-road vehicle.

The Audi AI: Trail does not get any curves but there's a big glass area for visibility, we suppose, and it sits higher off the ground too. Of course, Audi will put up more teasers very soon until we get to see the finished product on September 10, 2019. As far as powertrain is concerned, Audi has not said anything yet and we don't even know what range this electric off-roader's got but from what we can see, it gets quattro electric all-wheel drive and with it we are likely to see electric motors on each wheel.

We await to know more details about the AI: Trail and even the fact that whether there'll be a production version coming out at all.

