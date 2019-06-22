Audi SQ8 Revealed; New Flagship SUV From Audi

The new Audi SQ8 breaks cover! It is the new flagship SUV from Audi and it gets a massive 4.0-litre V8 turbo-diesel engine with a 48 volt mild-hybrid technology. The V8 pumps out a mind-boggling 900 Nm of peak torque. The SUV gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Audi hasn't revealed the power figures yet. The Audi SQ8's 48 volt mild-hybrid makes up to 10 bhp under braking lets the SQ8 coast for up to 40 seconds without the engine being active, at speeds between 55 kmph to 160 kmph. Also, the diesel engine turns of one of the two turbo-chargers at city speeds to increase the efficiency as well. The Audi SQ8 has a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 4.8 kmph and a top speed of 250 kmph which is electronically limited.

Built on the Volkswagen Group's MLB platform, the Audi SQ8 can also be specified with an optional suspension package which also includes a sport differential and an adaptive air suspension. The air suspension can adjust the ride height of the SQ8 by up to 90 mm. The other feature is the electromechanical active roll stabilisation which reduces body roll when cornering hard. Audi also offers an all-wheel steering as an option on the SQ8.

(It get a few visual updates to differentiate it from the Audi Q8)

As far as looks are concerned, the Audi SQ8 gets a new grille with a silver frame along with re-designed air inlets. The rear end of the car gets a new diffuser in black colour and gets quad exhaust tips. The cabin gets Alcantara leather upholstery along with 'S' logos embossed on the seats and stainless steel pedals. The Audi SQ8 also gets two touchscreens and the Audi Virtual Cockpit with displays specific to the SQ8.

