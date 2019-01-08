New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi Showcases An Unique Virtual Reality Car Concept Platform At CES 2019

Audi has co-founded a new start-up company called Holoride GmbH which has developed this technology and will commercialize it using a new platform.

The New technology adopts virtual content to the movements of a vehicle in real time.

Remember how Kids fight to get on the front seat just to get the view across the binnacle? Well, no matter how much they insist, it's not a safe practice. That said, Audi has come up with a new tech solution which can settle this problem forever. The German carmaker has introduced an one of its kind virtual reality technology which adopts virtual content to the movements of a vehicle in real time. For instance, if the car drives through a right turn, the rear seat experience will get the same view and vice versa.

However, the Virtual Reality experience is not only limited to just giving a wider view to the rear occupants in the car but also will enable backseat passengers to watch movies, play video games, and experience interactive content even more realistically using virtual reality glasses. Since the visual experience and the user's actual perception are synchronized, conventional movies, series or presentations can also be viewed with a significantly reduced chance of motion sickness.

Audi has co-founded a new start-up company called Holoride GmbH which has developed this technology. Holoride will also commercialize this new form of entertainment via an open platform that will be made available to all carmakers and content developers in the future. "Creative minds will use our platform to come up with fascinating worlds that turn the journey from A to B into a real adventure," said Nils Wollny, Head of Digital Business at Audi, and future CEO of Holoride. Holoride will provide a software development kit that serves as the interface to the vehicle data and transfers those into virtual realities, allowing developers to create worlds that can be experienced in-car with all of the senses.

