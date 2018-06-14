Audi S7 caught testing without any camouflage

A near-production unit of the new-gen Audi S7 was recently spotted testing without any camouflage and with the brand's badging intact. The meaner and more powerful version of the A7 Sportback has been on the test for a while now, and the fact that Audi is testing the car without a speck of camouflage indicates that the car is almost ready to be introduced. We expect the new Audi S7 to break cover sometime later this year, followed by an early 2019 launch.

Audi S7 will borrowed most of its cues from the A7 Sportback

Visually, the new Audi S7 has borrowed most of its cues from the A7 Sportback and has made them a bit sportier. Upfront, the car gets Audi's signature single-frame hexagonal grille with black horizontal lines and chrome surrounds. It is also where are the sensors are positioned. On either end of the grille, the car features sharp-looking LED headlamps (Matrix LED as optional) with integrated side lights and a revised front bumper with large air intakes. The car runs on a set of bolder and sportier-looking alloy wheels, while the rear comes with the new wide single-unit LED taillamps, a heavy duty rear diffuser and a quad exhaust system.

Audi S7's cabin will get sportier treatment while the features will be carried over from the A7

We haven't seen the inside of the new S7 yet and neither do we get to see it in these new spy images. Having said that, we expect the cabin to remain largely similar to the A7, featuring a more driver-focused central console and dashboard along with premium quality interior, which might receive an all-black treatment instead. The cabin is definitely come with the S7 badging on the seat headrests, centre console and the scuff plates.

Audi S7 will get rear diffuser and a quad exhaust system

Engine options are still unknown; however, rumour has it that the new S7 could either get 2.9-liter biturbo V6 or a 4.0-liter V8, the former being borrowed from the Porsche Panamera 4S and is also does duty on the RS5. While the V6 makes about 450 bhp, the V8, on the other hand, churns out about 460 bhp, and though the difference in power might not be much, these two are quite different engines, and we'll come to which one made the cut once the car is unveiled.

