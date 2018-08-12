Audi RS6 Avant Performance Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.56 Crore

New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi RS6 Avant Performance Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 1.56 Crore

The Audi RS6 Avant Performance adds 45 bhp a d 50 Nm of torque to the station wagon, in addition to the existing 552 horses available on the standard version.

View Photos
The Audi RS6 Avant Performance produces 597 bhp, while torque stands at 750 Nm

Adding more power to its "practical" sports car, Audi India has introduced the new RS6 Avant Performance in the country and has priced it at ₹ 1.65 crore (ex-showroom). The Audi RS6 Avant is the automaker's performance-bred station wagon and is the only one of its kind in India. With the addition of the 'Performance' suffix, the car gets a boost of 45 bhp and 50 Nm of torque over the standard model, in case the existing 552 horses weren't enough. The station wagon also posts faster acceleration times on the RS6 Avant Performance, as opposed to its standard counterpart. The Audi RS6 Avant claims 0-100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds, while the Performance version will be able to do the same run 0.2 seconds faster.

ab7hbino

(The Audi RS6 Avant Performance rides on larger 21-inch alloy wheels)

Power on the Audi RS6 Avant Performance comes from the 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 597 bhp, while torque output stands at 750 Nm and comes with an overboost function. The motor is mated to an 8-speed tiptronic automatic transmission, while Audi's Quattro All-Wheel Drive system is offered as standard. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph, but a Dynamic Package can extend the same to 305 kmph.

Advertisement

Also Read: The Rambunctious Rebel: Audi RS6 Reviewed

1aa9205o

(The Audi RS6 Avant remains a practical choice amidst other sports cars)

Visually, the Audi RS6 Avant Performance gets a contrast coloured front splitter, door mirrors, rear diffuser and Quattro badging on the front grille. The Performance version rides on larger 21-inch alloy wheels, while the RS sports exhaust has been added as well. The RS6 Avant comes with an adaptive air suspension and also gets the cylinder deactivation function to minimise emissions and improve fuel economy.

l8okdcis

(The Audi RS6 Avant does not have a direct rival in India)

0 Comments

At nearly two tonnes, the Audi RS6 Avant Performance is not exactly light but offers oodles of practicality that very few can match in a performance model. Add to that the supercar like acceleration and the RS6 Avant is truly a unique proposition to own.

