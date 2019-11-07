Audi Reveals The R8 V10 RWD

The Audi R8 V10 has always been a car that has raised the standards on the track and off it too and with the all-wheel it's immense fun too. But now, the company has come up with a rear-wheel drive version of the R8 V10 and it will come fitted with the same new features as the R8 V10 quattro models. The V10 mid-engine, which delivers 532 bhp, and the rear-wheel drive offers a puristic kind of driving pleasure.

The Audi R8 V10 RWD will be available in the Coupe and Spyder avatar. The singleframe is broader and flatter, and the slits below the hood are reminiscent of the brand's icon, the Audi Sport quattro. The air inlets, the front splitter and the air outlet grille at the rear have become broader. The diffuser, which is flanked by two oval tailpipes, has moved further up. In the engine compartment, the air filter is situated under a new cover, which is available in a choice of plastic or carbon fibre.

The Audi R8 V10 RWD comes in both the Spyder and Coupe avatars

The sideblades of the R8 V10 RWD hint at the model's special status: The top blade is designed in glossy mythos black, while the bottom blade is painted in the color of the vehicle. The front blade, the side sill inserts and the diffuser are painted in gloss black as standard. The carbon styling package and, for the Spyder, an extended black styling package are available as an alternative. Kemora gray has been added to the color chart. As an option, the Audi rings and logo are painted in high-gloss black. Inside, the driver and passenger sit in sport seats covered in leather and Alcantara.

The R8 V10 Spyder gets a 5.2-litre V10 churning out 532 bhp

The heart of the Audi R8 V10 RWD high-performance sports car beats behind the passenger cell. The naturally aspirated V10 puts out 532 bhp and there's 540 Nm of torque on offer. All that power is transferred to the rear wheels via the 7-speed S-Tronic gearbox and a mechanical differential.

The Audi R8 V10 RWD drives on black 19-inch forged wheels with 245/35 tyres up front and 295/35s at the rear. 20-inch wheels and sport tyres are also available as an option to customers. Like all R8 models, it features an Audi Space Frame body made of aluminum and large parts of carbon fibre-reinforced polymer.

