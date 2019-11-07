New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi Reveals The R8 V10 RWD

The Audi R8 V10 RWD will be available in the Coupe and Spyder avatar. The singleframe is broader and flatter, and the slits below the hood are reminiscent of the brands icon, the Audi Sport quattro.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Audi R8 V10 RWD can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds

The Audi R8 V10 has always been a car that has raised the standards on the track and off it too and with the all-wheel it's immense fun too. But now, the company has come up with a rear-wheel drive version of the R8 V10 and it will come fitted with the same new features as the R8 V10 quattro models. The V10 mid-engine, which delivers 532 bhp, and the rear-wheel drive offers a puristic kind of driving pleasure.

The Audi R8 V10 RWD will be available in the Coupe and Spyder avatar. The singleframe is broader and flatter, and the slits below the hood are reminiscent of the brand's icon, the Audi Sport quattro. The air inlets, the front splitter and the air outlet grille at the rear have become broader. The diffuser, which is flanked by two oval tailpipes, has moved further up. In the engine compartment, the air filter is situated under a new cover, which is available in a choice of plastic or carbon fibre.

Audi

Audi Cars

A6

R8

Q7

A3

A4

TT

Q5

Q3

A8

A5

S5

RS5 Coupe

RS7 Sportback

3nco597

The Audi R8 V10 RWD comes in both the Spyder and Coupe avatars

The sideblades of the R8 V10 RWD hint at the model's special status: The top blade is designed in glossy mythos black, while the bottom blade is painted in the color of the vehicle. The front blade, the side sill inserts and the diffuser are painted in gloss black as standard. The carbon styling package and, for the Spyder, an extended black styling package are available as an alternative. Kemora gray has been added to the color chart. As an option, the Audi rings and logo are painted in high-gloss black. Inside, the driver and passenger sit in sport seats covered in leather and Alcantara.

kpe8pktg

The R8 V10 Spyder gets a 5.2-litre V10 churning out  532 bhp

The heart of the Audi R8 V10 RWD high-performance sports car beats behind the passenger cell. The naturally aspirated V10 puts out 532 bhp and there's 540 Nm of torque on offer. All that power is transferred to the rear wheels via the 7-speed S-Tronic gearbox and a mechanical differential.

0 Comments

The Audi R8 V10 RWD drives on black 19-inch forged wheels with 245/35 tyres up front and 295/35s at the rear. 20-inch wheels and sport tyres are also available as an option to customers. Like all R8 models, it features an Audi Space Frame body made of aluminum and large parts of carbon fibre-reinforced polymer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Audi A6 with Immediate Rivals

Audi A6
Audi
A6

Popular Audi Cars

Audi A6
Audi A6
₹ 64.2 Lakh *
Audi R8
Audi R8
₹ 3.18 Crore *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 87.35 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Audi A3
Audi A3
₹ 38.68 - 42.92 Lakh *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 49.05 - 55.66 Lakh *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 76.48 Lakh *
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
₹ 64.62 - 69.9 Lakh *
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
₹ 41.1 - 51.7 Lakh *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.37 - 1.67 Crore *
Audi A5
Audi A5
₹ 64.77 - 80.93 Lakh *
Audi S5
Audi S5
₹ 84.64 Lakh *
Audi RS5 Coupe
Audi RS5 Coupe
₹ 1.29 Crore *
Audi RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
₹ 1.83 - 1.99 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
Director Rohit Shetty Brings Home The Lamborghini Urus
Director Rohit Shetty Brings Home The Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Urus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Lamborghini Urus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki And Toyota To Set Up Vehicle Dismantling And Recycling Unit
Maruti Suzuki And Toyota To Set Up Vehicle Dismantling And Recycling Unit
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities