Audi Receives 3700 Bookings For the e-Tron

Audi came to the Geneva Motor Show 2018 with a plan to showcase the company's roadmap for the next decade. The company had already announced that 20 electrified models will be launched across the globe by 2025 but the first of the lot is the e-tron and the company brought the e-tron prototype to Geneva which offers a preview of the first all-electric model from the brand with the four rings and the camouflage conceals a sporty premium SUV with space for five. Bookings for the car have already begun and the company is gaining good traction for the EV already. Audi confirmed that the e-tron has received 3700 bookings and all of them come from Norway.

Audi also announced the price of the e-tron which is 80,000 Euros ( ₹ 64 lakh approximately) and the production version will be launched in July this year. The car will be produced in Brussels and Audi is now preparing the factory for production to begin. While some of us were wondering if Audi would bring out a sports car as its first electric model, but the company has chosen an SUV and justifiably so.

The production version of the Audi e-tron prototype can fill up on electricity at fast-charging stations with up to 150 kW charging capacity. In just under 30 minutes, the SUV can be charged up to 80 per cent and is then ready for the next leg of the long-distance journey. The electrical quattro makes the e-tron a four-wheel drive car and the sporty SUV will complete test drives on four continents.

Also Read: Audi e-Tron GT Concept Teased

As far as deliveries of the car are concerned, Rupert Stradler, Chairman Of The Board of Management, Audi said, "While we are happy with the amount of bookings received for the e-tron from Norway, we will be delivering some car this year while the rest will be delivered next year" He, however, did not reveal the number of cars that will be delivered this year or even the capacity of the company's plant in Brussels, where the EV will be produced.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.