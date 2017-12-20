Audi Recalls Over 52,000 Cars To Fix Faulty Fuel Lines

Audi says no fires or injuries have been reported.

Audi is recalling more than 52,000 luxury cars in the U.S. and Canada to fix fuel lines that can leak and increase the risk of a fire. The recall covers certain A6 and A7 cars from the 2012 through 2014 model years. The Volkswagen luxury brand said in government documents that the fuel lines have a compression point to make them easier to install. Owners will be notified starting February 5. Dealers will replace the faulty fuel lines.

The documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) say the cars were made between January 25, 2011 and September 13, 2013. Audi says no fires or injuries have been reported.

In the VW diesel gate scandal that broke in September 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board said approved an emissions fix for 24,000 Audi 3.0-litre passenger cars. The new approval covers 2014-2016 Audi A6 Quattro, A7 Quattro, A8, A8L and Q5 diesel vehicles.

The approved fix entails removing defeat device software that reduced emission control effectiveness and replacing certain hardware components. Previously, regulators approved a fix for 38,000 other 3.0- litre diesels.

