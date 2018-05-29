Audi Q8's Aggressive Face Revealed In New Teaser Sketch; Global Unveil In June

New Cars and Bikes in India

The Audi Q8 coupe-SUV is set to be unveiled on June 5 and the latest teaser sketch gives us a preview of the aggressive front design of the new Q8.

The Audi Q8 coupe-SUV shares its platform and technology with the Audi Q7

Highlights

  • The Audi Q8 will be the next flagship SUV in the company's stable
  • The Audi Q8 Coupe-SUV is still undergoing heavy testing
  • The production of the Audi Q8 is likely to commence later this year

Audi is all set to unveil the all-new Q8 coupe-SUV next month on June 5 and to keep a constant buzz the Ingolstadt-based carmaker is going bonkers with multiple online teasers. Ahead of the SUV's official debut, Audi has now released yet another teaser sketch revealing the aggressive front design of the new Q8. Along with these teasers, Audi is also working on a five-part video teaser series which will eventually end on the unveiling day. The first episode went live on May 21 and so far the carmaker has release 3 episodes.

Audi

Audi Cars

The previous teaser image for the Audi Q8, which was released early this month, gave us a glimpse of the Coupe-SUV's rear section, hinting that the SUV will get the company's large single unit OLED taillamp that was seen on the A8. The new teaser sketch of the SUV front section indicates that the production model will share a host of similarities with the Q8 and Q8 Sport concepts last year. The design sketch also tells us that the SUV will come with the company's signature single-frame grille with vertical slats, a pair of sleek LED headlamps, and a muscular front bumper with large air intakes and a silver skid plate.

audi q8 teaser

The last Audi Q8 Teaser gave us a glimpse of the SUV's rear section

The teaser also reveals some other design and styling bits, like - the bold character lines on the hood, the sleek-looking ORVMs, roof rails, and large, sporty alloy wheels among others. While Audi hasn't released a teaser sketch for the cabin yet, inside, the upcoming Audi Q8 will get all the bells and whistles including the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit display, while a massive touchscreen infotainment system will show up on the centre console replacing a host of traditional buttons and switches.

Under the hood, the upcoming Audi Q8 will come with a range of petrol and diesel engine options including the optional 3.0-litre V6 petrol plug-in hybrid that also powers the new Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid. Like in the case of most of its models, especially the Audi SQ7, we also expect to see a performance variant of the Q8 later in the future with the 'S' or 'RS' badging. The performance-spec model is expected to draw power from the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine with 650 bhp, which is already on offer with the Lamborghini Urus.

Now, Audi has been extensively testing the Q8 in several parts of the world, in fact, we come across spy images of the car in India on more than a few occasions and what we have seen, the SUV does have a strong road presence. The fact that the SUV is undergoing testing in India as well, Audi India might also consider launching the new Q8 here, possibly sometime in 2019.

