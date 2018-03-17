Audi Q8 To Be Revealed In June 2018

We knew that Audi was bringing an all new SUV to the market when it revealed the Q8 concept at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show. At the time of the unveil, the company had stated that the production version of the Q8 will be making its way to the market in 2018. Now, Audi's Head Of Research and Development, Peter Mertens, said that the Q8 SUV will be making it to the market by June 2018.

The company's new flagship SUV will be revealed at a special event in Shanghai in June and it's because the company is celebrating 30 years of producing cars in China. The company has already said that it will be doubling its production in the country in the next 5 years and the biggest contributor to this will be the SUVs.

According to Mertens the Q8 represents the new face of Audi and though it's more like a coupe-like SUV, there will be a close relation to the Q7 and both the cars will share a production line at Audi's plant in Bratislava, Slovakia. Now, Audi has been extensively testing the Q8 SUV across the world, including India, and potential rivals for this model are the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

It's too early to say what will power the Q8 yet, but we expect it to come with a 3-litre V6 with more than 350 bhp. In the meanwhile though, ;we wait to see what the car will look like and we expect Audi to test the car in India too so watch this space for spy shots of the car.

