Audi Q8 SUV To Be Launched In India In January 2020

Early this year in August we had told you that Audi India plans to launch the Q8 by the end of 2019, but the launch has now been deferred to January 2020. The long-anticipated Audi Q8 finally has a launch date, and the new coupe-SUV will go on sale in India on January 15. Interestingly, the all-new Q8 is arriving just about a couple of weeks before the Auto Expo 2020, which makes sense considering the Ingolstadt-based carmaker will not partake in the upcoming auto show. Possibly making this one of big parallel launches we'll see around the Auto Expo next year.

Audi India has planned a strong product offensive for the Indian market, and the Q8 is the next big model to be launched by the company after the new-gen Audi A6. The Audi Q8 will also be Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant from the time of its launch, making it the second BS6 model from the company after the A6 sedan. Given the fact that the company has announced to bring in petrol-only cars to India going forward, the upcoming Audi Q8 is expected to be powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine, which is tuned to offer about 340 bhp. The motor is likely to come mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission, along with Audi's quattro AWD system.

The Audi Q8 comes with a set fo 22-inch alloy wheels

Visually, the Audi Q8 gets an imposing stance accentuated by the bold and aggressive face with the signature large single-frame grille with fat borders with both vertical and horizontal slats that come with chrome highlights. The coupe-SUV also gets sleek LED headlamps with HD Matrix LED technology available as an option and 3D-effect daytime running lamps. The front bumper comes with a beefy skid plate and large air intakes, while the sloping bonnet features prominent character lines adding to the muscular look of the new Q8. The profile of the Q8 also looks well-designed with the sloping roofline that seamlessly merges into the inclined D-pillar and rests against the quattro blisters above the flared wheel arches, which house a set of 22-inch wheels. The rear section comes with roof-mounted spoiler and wide LED taillamps with a digital character, which are connected by a light strip creating the impression of one single unit.

Audi Q8's cabin features a 10.1 inch touchscreen MMI infotainment system

The Audi Q8 will come with a 5-seater cabin, but courtesy of its long 2987 mm wheelbase, we expect to see a spacious cabin despite its coupe design. The SUV also gets a 10.1-inch MMI touch response display on a piano black dashboard layout and another 8.6-inch digital display below for the air-con system and other in-car controls, while the instruments are shown in the fully digital Audi virtual cockpit. Plus, the high-resolution 12.3-inch display can be switched between two views via the multifunction steering wheel. The system also gets the Audi connect data transfer module with the LTE Advanced standard and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Other features include - adaptive cruise assist, efficiency assist, crossing assist, lane change warning, curb warning, and 360-degree cameras.

