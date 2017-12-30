audi q8 spotted testing in india

A test mule of Audi's upcoming coupe-SUV, the Q8 was recently spotted testing in India. These are some of the first clear images of the front section of the SUV and as you can see, though it's not camouflaged, the test mule has no badging what so ever. The Ingolstadt-based carmaker has been putting the upcoming Audi Q8 through its paces in India for a few months now and this is the same unit that was spotted a few months ago, judging by the registration number. Audi is currently testing the SUV in some other countries as well, taking climate, road conditions and such other aspects into account.

We first saw the Audi Q8 in its concept from early this year at the 2017 North American International Auto Show, in Detroit. Back then we had told you that the Q8 will not essentially be bigger than the Q7 but rather a more stylish and expensive model, with a more coupe-SUV like design. Similar to the concept version, we see that the prototype model also comes with a large one-piece grille with space for the four-ringed logo at the centre. On either side, the SUV comes with stylish LED headlamps, and large air intakes below them and a well-sculpted bonnet.

Audi Q8 will come with a coupe-like design with LED headlamps and LED taillights

From the sides, you'll notice that the all-new Audi Q8 comes with a set of stylish alloy wheels, but the production model might come with different ones. The ORVMs may also not be production-ready but the taillamps are LED units that come with high-mounted LED position lights. The Q8 also comes with a sloping roofline, stylish roof spoiler, and a massive bumper diffuser with two integrated exhaust pipes.

While engine details are yet to be confirmed, Audi Q8 is likely to be powered by a 3.0 TFSI six-cylinder engine that comes with a mild hybrid setup and an electric powered compressor. Audi says the motor is capable of churning out 469 bhp of power and a whopping 700 Nm of torque. The powertrain comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and it is said to have an electric-only range of about 60 km.

Image Courtesy: TechBuzz/Youtube

