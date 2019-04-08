New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi Q8 Plug-In Hybrid Spotted Testing

The new Audi Q8 plug-in hybrid has been spotted wearing a 55 TFSI badge which means the 3.0-litre V6 engine could be combined with an electric motor.

View Photos
The Audi Q8 plug-in hybrid was spotted testing without camouflage.

Highlights

  • The Audi Q8 plug-in hybrid spotted testing is the 55 TFSI variant.
  • The charging socket is mounted on the rear left fender.
  • The yellow sticker on the rear quarter glass indicates it's a hybrid.

Audi has already shared plans about electrifying a slew of its models including the A6 and A8 sedans. The company had also mentioned about introducing plug-in hybrids to the Q range and it looks like the recently unveiled Q8 coupe SUV will be the first electrified Q model. A test mule of the Q8 has been spotted testing and few elements clearly hint of it being the hybrid iteration.

5ufagba8 The yellow sticker on the left quarter glass indicates that it's a plug-in hybrid.

For instance, yellow sticker on the left rear quarter glass is the first hint which tells you that it's the hybrid. Then the lid on the left rear fender is actually where the charging port is mounted. The fuel lid opening on the Q8, or on all Audis for that matter is on the right rear wheel fender. The car spotted testing is the Q8 55 TFSI variant which most likely will be coupled with an electric motor.

Audi Q8

₹ 1 - 2 Crore *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jul 2019

s1f12ho8The new Audi Q8 plug-in-hybrid has been spotted in the 55 TFSI variant.

The Q8 55 TFSI is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 motor which is expected to be coupled with an electric motor. In other Audi models, the same powertrain combination produces 371 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

0 Comments

Image Source: Motor1

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Audi Q8 Audi Q8 Coupe SUV Audi Q8 Plug-In-Hybrid Audi Q8 Coupe Audi Q8 India Audi Q8 Launch Audi Q8 Price Audi Q8 SUV Audi Q8 SUV Coupe Audi Q8 Coupe-SUV Audi cars

Latest News

Honda CB300R Deliveries Begin In India
Honda CB300R Deliveries Begin In India
Audi Q8 Plug-In Hybrid Spotted Testing
Audi Q8 Plug-In Hybrid Spotted Testing
TVS Introduces Apache RTR 160 4V, Metro 100, Max 125, & XL100 In Bangladesh
TVS Introduces Apache RTR 160 4V, Metro 100, Max 125, & XL100 In Bangladesh
Piaggio Updates Vespa & Aprilia Scooter Range With ABS & CBS
Piaggio Updates Vespa & Aprilia Scooter Range With ABS & CBS
2019 Toyota Fortuner Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 27.83 Lakh
2019 Toyota Fortuner Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 27.83 Lakh
2019 Yamaha MT-03 Unveiled At Bangkok Motor Show
2019 Yamaha MT-03 Unveiled At Bangkok Motor Show
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.93 Lakh
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.93 Lakh
New Generation BMW Z4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 64.90 Lakh
New Generation BMW Z4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 64.90 Lakh
Mahindra Sells 1.62 Pick Up Trucks In FY 2018-19; Its Highest Ever
Mahindra Sells 1.62 Pick Up Trucks In FY 2018-19; Its Highest Ever
Nissan Shareholders Meet To Decide Ousting Of Carlos Ghosn
Nissan Shareholders Meet To Decide Ousting Of Carlos Ghosn
2020 Karma Revero Gets BMW's TwinPower Turbo Engine
2020 Karma Revero Gets BMW's TwinPower Turbo Engine
Jaguar Land Rover To Use High-Grade Recycled Aluminium for New Vehicles
Jaguar Land Rover To Use High-Grade Recycled Aluminium for New Vehicles
Merzouga Rally 2019: Sherco TVS' Abdul Wahid Tanveer Wins Enduro Round; Hero's Oriol Mena Bags Podium
Merzouga Rally 2019: Sherco TVS' Abdul Wahid Tanveer Wins Enduro Round; Hero's Oriol Mena Bags Podium
FCA To Pay Tesla Hundreds Of Millions Of Euros To Pool Fleet
FCA To Pay Tesla Hundreds Of Millions Of Euros To Pool Fleet
Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features
Maruti Suzuki Celerio And Celerio X Updated With New Safety Features

Latest Cars

7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.73 - 9.08 Lakh *
View More
x
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
TVS Introduces Apache RTR 160 4V, Metro 100, Max 125, & XL100 In Bangladesh
TVS Introduces Apache RTR 160 4V, Metro 100, Max 125, & XL100 In Bangladesh
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Piaggio Updates Vespa & Aprilia Scooter Range With ABS & CBS
Piaggio Updates Vespa & Aprilia Scooter Range With ABS & CBS
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities