Audi Q7 Petrol To Be Launched In India Tomorrow

Audi India's flagship SUV in the country, the Audi Q7 will be available in petrol powered variant starting tomorrow. The Audi Q7 Petrol will be introduced at a special event in Mumbai on September 4 and will join the diesel offering of the SUV. The petrol version comes about a year and a half later after the second generation Q7 was launched in India in late 2015. The addition to the Q7 falls in-line with the German automaker's promise to introduce petrol versions of its complete line-up, following the Supreme Court's order to ban diesel vehicles in the Delhi NCR region last year. That, along with the growing affinity towards petrol engines once again, prompted Audi India to introduce the Q7 Petrol.

With respect to the powertrain, The Audi Q7 petrol will be using a 2-litre four-cylinder, TFSI engine tuned to churn out 250 bhp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via Audi's famed Quattro AWD system. As per Audi's new nomenclature, it will be badged as '40 TFSI'.The Audi Q7 Petrol will be sharing its design and features with the diesel version. Apart from the badging, there are no visible changes on the SUV. The model will continue with the single-frame grille and Matrix LED headlights. The rear too gets the twin exhaust pipes and what Audi likes to call dynamic LED taillights. The second generation Q7 arrived in a more toned and slightly lower avatar over its predecessor, but has a turned out to be a design that grows on you with time.In terms of features, the new Audi Q7 comes loaded with multi-zone climate control, Audi MMi infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, Audi Virtual Cockpit - which is an all-digital instrument console and much more. The SUV so a 7-seater and has a gracious cargo capacity too. That said, the space saver can be a hindrance when transporting luggage. Safety tech on the Q7 includes eight airbags, ABS, ESC, Emergency Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and much more.Prices for the Audi Q7 Petrol are expected to start around ₹ 75 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it a about ₹ 3-4 cheaper than the diesel and pretty much on point with its rivals. That said, the SUV will take on the petrol-powered versions of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X5, Land Rover Discovery as well as the upcoming Range Rover Velar.Make sure to log on to www.carandbike.com tomorrow to get all the details on the Audi Q7 Petrol and other developments from the automaker's stable.

