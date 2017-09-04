Audi has launched the petrol variant of its flagship SUV - the Q7 - in India and has priced it at ₹ 67.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol variant will join the diesel offering of the SUV which was launched in India in 2016. The addition to the Q7 falls in-line with the Audi's promise to introduce petrol versions of its complete line-up, considering the increasing demand for petrol cars in India, has also played a huge part in bringing out the petrol Q7. The prices for the Audi Q7 Petrol are pre-GST cess and are likely to increase after the GST Cess comes into effect.

Audi Q7 79.21 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India, with the newly launched Audi Q7)

The Audi Q7 petrol will be using a 2-litre four-cylinder, TFSI engine tuned to churn out 248 bhp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via Audi's famed quattro AWD system. As per Audi's new nomenclature, it will be badged as '40 TFSI'. The Q7 Petrol has a top speed of 233 kmph and does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.8 seconds.

(Audi Q7 Petrol)

Also Read: New Generation Audi Q7 Review

The Audi Q7 petrol shares its design with the diesel variant and the only change that you see on the car is the badging. Apart from this, the Q7 continues to come with the single-frame grille and Matrix LED headlights. The rear too gets the twin exhaust pipes and what Audi likes to call dynamic LED taillights. The second generation Q7 arrived in a more toned and slightly lower avatar over its predecessor, it's sharper and looks extremely muscular too.

Also Read: 2016 Audi SQ7 Review

In terms of features, the new Audi Q7 comes loaded with multi-zone climate control, Audi MMi infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, Audi Virtual Cockpit - which is an all-digital instrument console and much more. The SUV so a 7-seater and has a gracious cargo capacity too. That said, the space saver can be a hindrance when transporting luggage. Safety tech on the Q7 includes eight airbags, ABS, ESC, Emergency Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and much more. The SUV will take on the petrol-powered versions of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X5, Land Rover Discovery as well as the upcoming Range Rover Velar in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.