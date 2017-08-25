Audi Q7 Petrol Edition Launch Details Revealed

Audi India is all set to introduce a petrol variant to the Q7 on September 1. The German car-makers will add the 40TFSI petrol trim to the Q7, which is being sold in India till now with the 3.0-litre TDI diesel engine. With this, Audi's flagship product will be available in both petrol and diesel trims. We had reported last year that the company had imported a petrol version of the Q7 SUV for homologation. Audi took the decision to introduce petrol variants to its portfolio post Supreme Court's decision to ban diesel vehicles over 2000cc in Delhi and NCR.



(Audi Q7 Petrol Edition)

Audi had last updated the Q7 back in 2015. The Audi Q7 is a lot bolder in styling that its predecessors. The cabin is laid out with a luxurious feel to it with a host of new features. The front of the Q7 gets a flat bonnet, single-frame grille and Matrix LED headlights.



Under the hood of the Q7 40 TFSI is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that churns out peak power of 252hp and peak torque of 370Nm, mated to an 8-Speed Automatic Transmission. Power will be delivered to all four wheels. Transmission is the same for the diesel engine. The Audi Q7 competes with BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Land Rover Discovery with price expected to start at ₹ 70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Last week, Audi launched the Q7 Design Edition in India for a price of ₹ 81.99 lakh. The Audi Q7 Design Edition gets features such as Audi Smartphone interface; 20-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels with 5-spoke star design, smoked tail lamps along with projection puddle lamps on the doors and a running board. The engine is a 3.0-litre diesel variant that churns out power of 245 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The Audi Q7 has a top speed of 234 kmph and can go from standstill to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.

