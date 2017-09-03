Audi Q7 Petrol: All You Need To Know

The Audi Q7 petrol is scheduled to go on sale in India on September 4

German carmaker Audi has introduced a host of new offerings in the country this year and its next launch is the petrol derivative of the Q7 SUV scheduled on September 4. The Audi Q7 will now get a petrol powered option joining the diesel engine that was introduced in late 2015. The Q7 petrol is in-line with the automaker's promise to offer a petrol derivative of each of its offerings. Audi announced the introduction of petrol versions across its portfolio post the Supreme Court's decision to ban diesel vehicles over 2000 cc in Delhi and NCR last year. Set to take on a host of offerings of in the luxury SUV space,

Here's all you need to know about the new Audi Q7 Petrol:

Visually, the Audi Q7 petrol gets no cosmetic changes over the diesel version that is presently on sale. The luxury SUV gets the trademark single-frame grille that is a signature element across Audi cars now, while the Matrix LED headlights are offered as standard on the model. Other interesting bits include the aluminium finished 5-spoke alloy wheels, LED tail lights and twin exhausts. Power on the Audi Q7 petrol will come from the 2-litre four-cylinder, TFSI engine tuned to produce 250 bhp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque. As per Audi's new nomenclature, it will be badged as '40 TFSI', while there could be a higher power variant as well badged as '45 TFSI' with 329 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. In either case, the petrol engine will come paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission that will be sending power to all four wheels via the Quattro AWD system. Based on Audi's new MLB platform, the new Audi Q7 is about 325 kg lighter than its predecessor and offers better agility as well. The model will also return slightly better fuel efficiency as well, courtesy of the lower weight. Audi also says that the petrol version is more fuel efficient thanks to enhancements to the exhaust manifold integration, improved Audi valve-lift system and innovative thermal management. Expected to be offered in the range-topping Technology trim, the Audi Q7 petrol will come equipped with all the bells and whistles including the virtual cockpit instrument console, leather upholstered seats, Audi MMI infotainment system, as well as the multi-zone climate control. Audi also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with the Q7, along with the Bose audio system. (The Audi Q7 petrol will get all the features seen on the diesel version) In its diesel avatar, the Audi Q7 uses a 3-litre V6 oil burner that produces 249 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The 8-speed auto-box is available on the diesel version as well. Keeping things comfortable, the Audi Q7 petrol comes equipped with an adaptive air suspension that offers versatile dynamics and comes with various modes - Offroad, Allroad, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and Individual. The off-road mode optimises ground clearance on the luxury SUV to wade obstacles. With respect to safety features, the Audi Q7 petrol will come loaded with a host of electronic aids including 8 airbags, ABS, ASR, EDL, ESC, Hill Descent Control. The Audi Q7 petrol joins a league of options already available in the market. This includes the BMW X5 xDrive35i, Mercedes-Benz GLS400 as well as the Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury petrol variant. The Q7 petrol will soon face competition from the Range Rover Velar petrol as well that will go on sale later this year. Prices on the Audi Q7 2-litre TFSI is expected start around ₹ 75 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about ₹ 3-4 lakh cheaper than the diesel derivative. The Audi Q7 petrol will go on sale in India on September 4. We will be bringing all the updates live from the launch in Mumbai. So make sure to keep watching this space for all the updates.

