Audi has launched a limited edition model of its current flagship SUV in India at ₹ 82.15 lakh, ex-showroom, India. The new Audi Q7 Black Edition comes packed with a range of exterior updates, only cosmetic though, and looks more sporty and sassy than the regular model. For instance, it adorns a black stylish package which looks a bit familiar, something similar to what we have seen on the SQ7. The typical Audi grille is finished in titanium gloss black along with the air intake struts. The high gloss black treatment further accentuates to the door trim strips and on the window line. The roof rails and rear spoiler are finished in matte black along with the alloy wheels finished in Titan Black. Everything together make the Q7 look lethal and Audi has got it according to the taste of young buyers.

It also gets gloss black finish on door trims along with matte black finish on roof rails and rear spoiler.

Speaking about the new model, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, "Audi has been a pioneer in the luxury SUV segment and the Audi Q7 particularly has maintained competitive advantage ever since its launch. At the top of luxury, our customers want to showcase their individuality and exclusivity; the new Audi Q7 Black Edition will offer our customers just that - great features and innovative accessories in a limited-edition model. We are selling only 100 units of the Audi Q7 Black Edition and are confident that Audi family members and luxury aficionados will grab the opportunity to own this attractive car. To uplift the consumer sentiment this festive season, Government of India's initiative of 30% depreciation will act like a booster."

Alloy wheels are finished in Titan black.

The Audi Q7 Black Edition will be limited to just 100 units and Audi has launched it right ahead of the festive season in a bid to cash in to the demand. On the inside, the model remains identical to the regular Q7 and mechanically it remains unchanged as well. It continues to get the same 2.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre petrol puts out 248 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque while the 3.0-litre churns out 245 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

