Audi Q7 And Q3 Design Edition Showcased; Launch In July

Audi will be launching new special edition models of the Q7 and Q3 SUVs in India. Christened as the Audi Q7 Design Edition and Q3 Design Edition, these will be limited edition models and are slated to be launched in the country sometime in the first week of July. The new Design Edition models were recently showcased at the launch of the new 2018 Audi Q5 Petrol SUV. Both the Q7 and Q3 Design Edition will come with a set of cosmetic updates and will offer a bunch of customisation options as well.

The Audi Q7 Design Edition, in particular, will come in a new custom deep bluish-green paint job with silver side body cladding featuring the 'quattro' badging, while at the rear, the SUV now comes with updated smoked LED taillamps. The cabin has also received a few updates, which mainly include a new rear seat entertainment system with display mounted on the front seat headrests, Nappa leather upholstery, and a logo projection system that says 'quattro'. Audi will be offering a bunch of other customisation options which will be revealed later.

The Design Edition of the Audi Q3 also comes with dark five-spoke alloy wheels

The O3 Design Edition, on the other hand, will also come with some similar visual and feature updates, which include a full-body paint job, unlike the standard Q3 which comes with black cladding across the entire lower section. The Q3 Design Edition will also get a set of new alloy wheels. The Q3 will also get the updated LED taillamps and the 'quattro' logo projection system like the Q7 Design Edition and the cabin is also expected to receive a few updates.

Mechanically, both the SUVs will remain unchanged and will continue to offer their respective existing powertrains. The Audi Q3 is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, powered by a 148 bhp 1.4-litre TFSI engine and a 148 bhp 2.0-litre TDI motor respectively. The Audi Q7 too, is offered in both petrol and diesel options, equipped with a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that makes 248 bhp and a 3.0-litre TDI engine that makes about 245 bhp.

Prices will be announced at the time of the launch but considering these are limited edition models we expect a slightly more premium price tag.

