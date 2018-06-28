Audi Q5 Petrol vs Rivals: Specifications And Price Comparison

Audi India started this year with the launch of the Q5 SUV. However, it first launched it in its diesel avatar. Now the company has launched the petrol variant of the SUV and that provides not just a choice for the customers but also enhances the company's petrol offerings in the country. The chief rivals that the Q5 petrol has to deal with in India are the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the BMW X3. You might be wondering why we aren't including the Volvo XC60, well, there's good reason for that. The Volvo XC60 is only available in diesel and the Q5 petrol is what we're taking into consideration.

Dimensions:

Cars Audi Q5 Mercedes-Benz GLC BMW X3 Length 4663 mm 4656 mm 4700 mm Width 1898 mm 1890 mm 1891 mm Height 1659 mm 1639 mm 1676 mm Wheelbase 2832 mm 2873 mm 2864 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm 201 mm 211 mm

(Audi now retails the new Q5 in both petrol and diesel versions)

The Audi Q5 has a long history and is a recognisable car in India because it has been in the country for 7 years now but the X3 too has that appeal and recall value when it comes to customers. The GLC came into the country in 2016 and well, it has done well for itself. The second generation Q5 though has more to offer. When it comes to dimensions the Mercedes-Benz GLC is the shortest of the three. The Q5 is a tad longer while the X3 wins this battle hands down. The new Q5 however, is wider than the other two cars but just about. On the wheelbase front the GLC is the more spacious of the lot with more space between the wheels followed by the BMW X3 and finally the Q5.

(The Mercedes-Benz GLC came in to the country in 2016)

The Q5 makes up for boot space though with 550 litres of it on offer. The GLC also provides the same amount, but you have to choose between the bootspace and a spare wheel. The X3 however, only provides 485 litres of it and falls short of both the cars.

On the power front, it's the X3 that's the front runner but not by much. The BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury line gets the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine that has the ability to churn out 250bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque, coupled to 8-Speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission and is also available with steering wheel paddle shifters. The car accelerates from 0-100kmph in just 6.3 seconds.

(BMW launched the new generation X3 at the Auto Expo 2018)

A close second is the Audi Q5 which punches out 248 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. It too gets a 2-litre petrol engine and a 7-speed automatic gearbox. 0-100 kmph is done in 6.3 seconds while the top speed is rated at 237 kmph.

Engine:

Cars Audi Q5 Mercedes-Benz GLC BMW X3 Displacement 1984cc 1991 cc 1998cc Maximum Power 248 bhp@ 5000-6000 rpm 241 bhp @ 5500 rpm 248 bhp @ 5200 rpm Peak Torque 370 Nm @ 1600-4500 370 Nm @ 1300-4000 rpm 350 Nm@ 1450 - 4800 rpm Transmission 7-Speed Automatic 9-Speed Automatic 8-Speed Automatic

The Mercedes-Benz GLC also gets a 2-litre engine good enough for 241 bhp but torque is the same as the Q5. Top speed of the GLC is 222 kmph and the torque too is available at a lower rpm than the Q5.

(In terms of pricing, Audi has managed to undercut its chief rivals with the new Q5)

Finally it all comes down to price. The Q5 is priced at ₹ 55.27 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 59.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW X3 costs 56.90 lakh which is more expensive than the base Q5 but 3 lakh less expensive than the top-end model. The GLC 300 costs ₹ 55.70 lakh which is again more than the Q5 Premium Plus version. Audi then, has managed to undercut its chief rivals and well, we hope this helps it see a spike in the sales of the car.

