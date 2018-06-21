Audi Q5 Petrol Launch Details Announced

Audi India will soon be launching the Q5 with the petrol engine on June 28, 2018. The company had already launched the diesel variant of the car in January this year and it was the first launch from the company in 2018. The launch of the petrol variant does not come as a surprise to us, as the company had already announced that it plans to add more petrol variants to its portfolio by 2020 in India. In a bid to achieve that, it launched even the Q7 in a petrol avatar in 2017. The Q5 petrol, then will add to the growing portfolio of the company's car in India. The second generation of the Q5 replaced the car which was first launched in India in 2011.The new Q5 is currently being assembled at the VW plant in Aurangabad and has received a good amount of updates.

(2018 Audi Q5 has a sporty demeanour)

The 2018 Audi Q5 is based on the flexible MLB Evo platform and mimics the design of the larger Q7. The new SUV is lighter by a good 100 kg over the predecessor and has also grown in dimensions sporting a longer wheelbase and height. The design is sharper with cleaner lines on the Q5. There's the new single-frame grille with Matrix LED headlamps and a sporty bonnet. The rear sports LED taillights, a roof mounted spoiler and a new bumper with a rear diffuser. Upgrades are extensive on the inside as well with the second generation Audi Q5 getting a completely digital 12.3-inch instrument console.

(The dashboard is clean and clutter-free on the new Q5)

There's another touchscreen infotainment system on the centre console while the car will also come with a Heads-up Display (HUD) system. It also comes with smartphone integration, intelligent voice dialogue system, wireless charging for Qi-enabled phones, 10GB worth storage space for your music, navigation, three-zone climate control, cruise control, leather upholstery and electrically adjustable leather seats along with matrix LED headlamps. The tailgate is electrically operated as well. There's also the updated Audi MMI system, navigation with incorporated Google Earth and the Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system. The SUV will also come equipped with a host of electronic aids including adaptive cruise control, active lane assist, collision avoidance assist, pre-sense front and rear, park assist, blind spot warning and much more.

(The new Q5 is mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic auto gearbox, which works well in tandem with the engine)

Under the hood will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine, churning out 249 bhp. However, Audi has not yet announced the final specifications of the car to be launched in India yet, but it'll more or less remain unchanged. The company's famed Quattro all-wheel drive system will be offered too. Since the Q5's last outing, the premium midsized SUV segment is flooded with options and the new petrol Q5 will lock horns with a host of petrol offerings including the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the BMW X3.

