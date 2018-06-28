Audi Q5 Petrol India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features

Keep following our live updates from the launch event of the new-generation Audi Q5 Petrol in India.

CarAndBike Team By CarAndBike Team
Audi Q5 Petrol India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features View Photos
The new-gen Audi Q5 petrol gets a 2.0-litre TFSI engine, which is the same unit as on the Q7 petrol

Audi India started 2018 with the launch of the new-generation Q5 but in its diesel avatar. It did impress us and Audi confirmed that it will be launching a petrol engine version of the new-gen Q5 in India 'soon'. And now, it is here. The Audi Q5 Petrol is all set to be launched in India today. We have already driven the car and needless to say, it impressed us again. Audi had made it quite clear that it is looking to shift its attention to petrol-powered cars and the balance will soon be 50-50 between petrol and diesel cars in its portfolio.

Also Read: Audi Q5 Petrol Review

Talking about the new petrol motor on the 2018 Audi Q5, it will be the 2.0-litre TFSI unit that is shared with its elder sibling, the Q7. The motor is tuned to pump out 248 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. There are six driving modes to choose from comfort, dynamic, efficient, auto, individual and off-road. Audi will be offering two variants on the petrol Q5.

Also Read: 2018 Audi Q5 Petrol: All You Need To Know

The new-gen Audi Q5 petrol is equipped with features such as smartphone integration, intelligent voice dialogue system, wireless charging for Qi-enabled phones, 10GB worth storage space for your music, navigation, three-zone climate control, cruise control, leather upholstery and electrically adjustable leather seats along with matrix LED headlamps. The tailgate is electrically operated as well. Should safety be your concern, the new-gen Q5 has been awarded 5-stars from Euro NCAP and gets 8 airbags! Plus there is reverse parking camera, hill-hold and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Catch Our Live Updates From The Audi Q5 Petrol Launch here.

Jun 28, 2018
Here Are The Live Updates From Audi Q5 Petrol Launch: Features
The new-gen Audi Q5 petrol is equipped with features such as smartphone integration, intelligent voice dialogue system, wireless charging for Qi-enabled phones, 10GB worth storage space for your music, navigation, three-zone climate control, cruise control, leather upholstery and electrically adjustable leather seats along with matrix LED headlamps.
Jun 28, 2018
Here Are The Live Updates From Audi Q5 Petrol Launch: No Change In Design
There are no visual changes on the 2018 Audi Q5 petrol over the diesel version on sale. The same goes for the 5-spoke alloy wheels as well, which remain the same as the diesel version. At the rear, the Q5 petrol gets the only telling difference of its motor with the '45 TFSI' badging.
Jun 28, 2018
Here Are The Live Updates From Audi Q5 Petrol Launch
Talking about the engine, the Audi Q5 petrol gets a 2.0-litre TFSI unit which it shares with its elder sibling, the Audi Q7. The engine makes 248 bhp along with 370 Nm of peak torque. Power to the wheels is transferred via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Jun 28, 2018
Here Are The Live Updates From The Launch Of Audi Q5 Petrol
Audi India is ready to launch the Q5 petrol in India. Team Carandbike is on ground to bring you the live updates from the launch event happening in Ahmedabad. Keep watching this space for the prices, images, features and specifications of the new Audi Q5 petrol