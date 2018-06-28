Audi Q5 Petrol India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features

Audi India started 2018 with the launch of the new-generation Q5 but in its diesel avatar. It did impress us and Audi confirmed that it will be launching a petrol engine version of the new-gen Q5 in India 'soon'. And now, it is here. The Audi Q5 Petrol is all set to be launched in India today. We have already driven the car and needless to say, it impressed us again. Audi had made it quite clear that it is looking to shift its attention to petrol-powered cars and the balance will soon be 50-50 between petrol and diesel cars in its portfolio.

Talking about the new petrol motor on the 2018 Audi Q5, it will be the 2.0-litre TFSI unit that is shared with its elder sibling, the Q7. The motor is tuned to pump out 248 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. There are six driving modes to choose from comfort, dynamic, efficient, auto, individual and off-road. Audi will be offering two variants on the petrol Q5.

The new-gen Audi Q5 petrol is equipped with features such as smartphone integration, intelligent voice dialogue system, wireless charging for Qi-enabled phones, 10GB worth storage space for your music, navigation, three-zone climate control, cruise control, leather upholstery and electrically adjustable leather seats along with matrix LED headlamps. The tailgate is electrically operated as well. Should safety be your concern, the new-gen Q5 has been awarded 5-stars from Euro NCAP and gets 8 airbags! Plus there is reverse parking camera, hill-hold and tyre pressure monitoring system.

