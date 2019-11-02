Audi Q5 And Q7 Get Special Price Cuts For Their 10th Anniversary In India

Audi India has announced special, reduced prices for the Audi Q5 and Q7 as the SUVs complete 10 years in the Indian market. Under the company's new "Limited period Celebratory Pricing" offer, the Audi Q5 will now be available at the starting price of ₹ 49.99 lakh, while the prices for the Q7 will start at ₹ 68.99 lakh. The offer is applicable on the diesel models as well, and while the Q5 diesel is priced the same ₹ 49.99 lakh, the Q7 diesel is priced at ₹ 71.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). With the price cuts, the Q5 now gets cheaper by up to ₹ 5.80 lakh, while the Q7 becomes affordable by up to ₹ 6 lakh. As already mentioned, these prices are valid only for a limited period.

Announcing the special offer, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "Since their market introduction in 2009 in India, the Audi Q5 and Audi Q7 have won several hearts and have paved the way for the success of the Audi brand in India. As these two immensely popular models from our portfolio complete a decade in India, we want to reward our customers and Audi enthusiasts with special prices. This celebratory pricing will make our iconic Q-models accessible to luxury enthusiasts"

Audi Q5 64.62 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: 2018 Audi Q5 Petrol Review

The Audi Q5 is offered in two engine options - the 45 TFSI quattro equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and the 40 TDI quattro, also powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. While the former is capable of churning out a maximum of 248 bhp and develops a peak torque of 370 Nm, the oil burner is tuned to churn out 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both models are equipped with Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system and come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Also Read: New Generation Audi Q7 Review

The Audi Q7 also comes in two engine choices - the 45 TFSI equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and the 45 TDI quattro that's powered by a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine. While the former is capable of churning out a maximum of 248 bhp and develops a peak torque of 370 Nm, the oil burner is tuned to churn out 245 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. Both models are equipped with Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system, and come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic function.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.