Audi Q3 Sportback To Be Unveiled In July 2019

Coupe SUVs are catching the fancy of car buyers. Mercedes-Benz and BMW have been selling such models for quite some time and Audi too followed the trend with introducing the five-seater Q8 which will be its new flagship in the SUV range. The German carmaker had also shown interest in making a coupe body style of the 2019 Q3 and finally has confirmed that it is coming. The Audi Q3 Sportback will make its first public appearance in July this year.

The Audi Q3 Sportback is among the seven new SUVs the German carmaker has lined-up for this year. The company shared its plans in its 130th Annual General Meeting where it also mentioned about organising a dedicated event to unveil the Q3 Sportback as there are no Auto shows or major Auto events lined up during that time. The Coupe SUV will be showcased at the Frankfurt motor show as well in September.

Now we still don't have any clear details about the Q3 Sportback but we expect it to be similar in design to the new-generation Audi Q3. The model will borrow design cues from the Q8 Coupe SUV as well as sporting a similar kind of coupe roofline which may not be as steeply raked as we have seen on other models like the A5 and A7 Sportback. The facade and profile is expected to remain identical to the Q3 housing the same massive grille which may be finished in piano black to add a sense of sportiness. Mechanically, the car is likely to use the same powertrains that drive the Q3 which means that the 2.0-litre TDI diesel and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines will be on offer. Audi may also consider the 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine for the Q3 Sportback.

