New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi Plots Overhaul To Regain Lost Ground To BMW, Mercedes

Part of the plan is a reduction of Audi's workforce by as much as 15 percent over the next five years through early retirement and leaving vacant positions unfilled to help save costs.

View Photos
Audi's struggles from higher spending on electric models like the E-Tron crimped returns last year

Volkswagen AG's Audi division will present a new plan in May to reignite momentum after falling behind rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW AG amid surging technology spending and stricter emissions tests in Europe.

"We're going to work hard on our cost structures," Audi Chief Financial Officer Alexander Seitz said Thursday at a press conference in Ingolstadt, Germany. "But operationally we're going to face a year of cleaning up."

Audi

Audi Cars

R8

Q7

Q3

A3

Q5

A4

A5

A8

A6

S5

TT

RS7 Sportback

RS5 Coupe

Part of the plan is a reduction of Audi's workforce by as much as 15 percent over the next five years through early retirement and leaving vacant positions unfilled to help save costs, Handelsblatt reported. Audi has a job guarantee preventing forced layoffs until 2025. A spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Audi's struggles from higher spending on electric models like the E-Tron crimped returns last year to 6 percent from 7.8 percent, as global deliveries fell. VW's largest profit contributor was also hit by a 800 million euro ($904 million) fine by German authorities triggered by the diesel-emissions scandal. Audi has widened an efficiency drive to save 15 billion euros by 2022 after a tumultuous year that culminated with the temporary arrest of former Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler over his role in VW's biggest corporate crisis.

Cost cuts will account for about two-thirds of the 15-billion-euro push. Part of this will be trimming back Audi's bloated management ranks for savings and speedier decision-making, CEO Bram Schot said, declining to outline a number because talks with labor unions aren't finalized.

Higher Sales

Audi targets slightly higher deliveries and revenue this year, and an operating profit margin between 7 percent and 8.5 percent. That should shift to between 9 percent and 11 percent as early as next year, helped by moving the accounts of some companies doing business for other VW group brands to the parent company. Sister brand VW made similar changes earlier.

VW CEO Herbert Diess this week singled out labor costs as a "big concern" at the main VW and Audi brands. There might be "some smoke" emanating from Audi's headquarters and main factory in Ingolstadt, Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said.

Audi will launch five fully-electric and seven plug-in hybrid models within 24 months to overhaul its lineup and consider switching one of its existing model lines to battery power. It will broaden the lineup to 30 electrified cars by 2025.

To free up funds, the brand is weeding out its lineup of combustion engine cars, with the future of its aging iconic TT model and the R8 two-seater sportscars uncertain. No decision has been made yet regarding successor models, development chief Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler said. Future sportscars might be electric, CEO Schot said.

Audi will invest 14 billion euros on new technology including autonomous driving, electric cars and digital services by end-2023 and will cooperate more fully with sister brands VW and Porsche help lift returns and plans to put a greater focus on its largest market China.

Audi targets sales of 1 million cars in China in the mid-term from currently around 600,000 cars, Seitz said. The carmaker is reviewing strategic options for its joint venture in China after local rules for foreign manufacturers were eased in the brand's largest market.

0 Comments

VW CEO Diess said earlier this week the group plans to provide an update on its China strategy early next year.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Audi R8 with Immediate Rivals

Audi R8
Audi
R8
BMW i8
BMW
i8
Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini
Huracan
Lamborghini Aventador
Lamborghini
Aventador
TAGS :
Audi Mercedes-Benz BMW Volkswagen

Latest News

Virtual Pedestrians Pave Way To Safer Roads For Driverless Cars
Virtual Pedestrians Pave Way To Safer Roads For Driverless Cars
Audi Plots Overhaul To Regain Lost Ground To BMW, Mercedes
Audi Plots Overhaul To Regain Lost Ground To BMW, Mercedes
Yamaha MT-15 Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Yamaha MT-15 Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
MotoE: All 18 Moto E Electric Race Bikes Destroyed In Fire At Jerez
MotoE: All 18 Moto E Electric Race Bikes Destroyed In Fire At Jerez
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special vs Indian Scout Bobber vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Spec Comparison
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special vs Indian Scout Bobber vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Spec Comparison
2019 Mahindra XUV300 Breaches The 13,000 Bookings Milestone
2019 Mahindra XUV300 Breaches The 13,000 Bookings Milestone
China Customs Lifts Suspension On Tesla Model 3 Imports
China Customs Lifts Suspension On Tesla Model 3 Imports
SoftBank, Toyota In Talks To Invest $1 Billion In Uber's Self-Driving Unit: Sources
SoftBank, Toyota In Talks To Invest $1 Billion In Uber's Self-Driving Unit: Sources
Tata H2X SUV Will be Made At Sanand; Tata Motors To Split Production By Platform
Tata H2X SUV Will be Made At Sanand; Tata Motors To Split Production By Platform
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special And Street Glide Special Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.98 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special And Street Glide Special Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.98 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 75 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 75 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
FIA Director Charlie Whiting Passes Away
FIA Director Charlie Whiting Passes Away
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special, Street Glide Special Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special, Street Glide Special Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Fiat Chrysler To Recall 863,000 Vehicles Over Emissions In The US
Fiat Chrysler To Recall 863,000 Vehicles Over Emissions In The US

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 9.11 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Audi Cars

Audi R8
Audi R8
₹ 3.18 Crore *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 86.18 Lakh - 1 Crore *
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
₹ 40.59 - 50.15 Lakh *
Audi A3
Audi A3
₹ 38.68 - 42.92 Lakh *
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
₹ 64.62 - 69.9 Lakh *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 48.46 - 54.89 Lakh *
Audi A5
Audi A5
₹ 64.77 - 80.93 Lakh *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.37 - 1.75 Crore *
Audi A6
Audi A6
₹ 65.33 - 66.28 Lakh *
Audi S5
Audi S5
₹ 84.64 Lakh *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 76.48 Lakh *
Audi RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
₹ 1.83 - 1.99 Crore *
Audi RS5 Coupe
Audi RS5 Coupe
₹ 1.29 Crore *
View More
x
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special vs Indian Scout Bobber vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Spec Comparison
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special vs Indian Scout Bobber vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Spec Comparison
Royal Enfield Trials 350 & 500 Scrambler Motorcycle Teased
Royal Enfield Trials 350 & 500 Scrambler Motorcycle Teased
Honda Updates Commuter Range With CBS & ABS Ahead Of March 31 Deadline
Honda Updates Commuter Range With CBS & ABS Ahead Of March 31 Deadline
MotoE: All 18 Moto E Electric Race Bikes Destroyed In Fire At Jerez
MotoE: All 18 Moto E Electric Race Bikes Destroyed In Fire At Jerez
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities