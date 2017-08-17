New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi Introduces Design Edition Models For The A6 And The Q7

Audi has recently launched the 'Design Edition' models of the Audi A6 and the Audi Q7 in India, at a starting price of Rs. 56.78 lakh and Rs. 81.99 lakh (ex-India) recently. Both these models will be limited edition and will be sold only till stocks last.

Audi has launched the 'Design Edition' models of the Audi A6 sedan and the Audi Q7 SUV

Audi India recently celebrated 10 years of its operations in India and has recently introduced limited edition models christened as 'Design Edition' for the Audi Q7 SUV and the Audi A6 sedan. Both the cars get exclusive features in addition to the features already available on both the cars. The Audi Q7 Design Edition has its prices starting from ₹ 81.99 lakh and the Audi A6 Design Edition has its prices starting from ₹ 56.78 lakh (ex-showroom, India). As mentioned earlier, the sale of these models will last only till the stocks last.

The additional features that the Audi Q7 Design Edition gets are the new Audi Smartphone interface, 20-inch cast aluminium alloy wheels with 5-spoke star design. It also gets smoked tail lamps along with projection puddle lamps on the doors, a running board and exhaust tips done in gloss black. The engine stays the same, which is a 3.0-litre diesel unit that makes 245 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The Audi Q7 has a top speed of 234 kmph and can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.1 seconds.

Coming to the Audi A6 Design Edition, it too gets Audi smartphone interface, rear seat entertainment, projection puddle lamps along with 19-inch cast aluminium alloy wheels in 5-semi V-spoke design. The Audi A6 gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine which makes 187 bhp along with a peak torque of 400 Nm.

In case you want to get your hands on either of the limited edition models, we believe you should get going to your nearest Audi dealership.

