Audi Introduces 25 Years Anniversary Package For RS Models In Europe

It was the RS 2 Avant that kicked off things for Audi in the hot performance segment back in 1994 and every RS model gets some elements both on the outside and inside which are inspired from the RS 2 Avant.

Audi has released an exclusive equipment package for its RS range of cars.

Audi is celebrating 25 years of its RS models and has announced exclusive package for its performance models. Audi has released an exclusive equipment package for the Audi TT RS Coupe, RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Coupe, RS 5 Sportback, RS 6 Avant and the RS 7 Sportback models. It was the RS 2 Avant that kicked off things for Audi in the hot performance segment back in 1994 and every RS model gets some elements both on the outside and inside which are inspired from the RS 2 Avant.

6ltm00og

The anniversary package includes a matt aluminum look with gloss black for the exterior.

The anniversary package includes a matt aluminum look with gloss black for the exterior of all models, a front blade for models like the RS 4, RS 5, RS 6, and RS 7*, as well as the inlays in the side sills. The horizontal web of the rear diffuser also features a matt aluminum look. Moreover, the four rings, RS logos and wing mirrors along with the rear wing of the TT RS Coupe are finished in gloss black. An exclusive RS anniversary logo showing the number "25" is projected onto the ground when the doors are opened and is also featured on the hub cap. The wheels itself are designed in a two-color look featuring silver and gloss anthracite.

Also Read: Next-Gen Audi A3 Spied Undisguised In Europe

oh8kknjg

The cabin is finished in all black an there are cobalt blue accents in Alcantara on the upholstery.

The interior is also inspired by the iconic RS 2. The cabin is finished in all black an there are cobalt blue accents in Alcantara on the piping of the floor mats and the 12 o'clock marking on the steering wheel rim. The RS sport seats with a honeycomb pattern in the TT RS, RS 4, and RS 5 are draped in Nappa leather with seat center panels in Alcantara, just like the very first RS 2 Avant had back in the day. The seat upholstery of the RS sport seats in the RS 6 and RS 7 is finished in perforated Valcona leather. A special touch on the inside is the '25 years' logo on the shoulder area of the seats, floor mats, and the door trim panels. The anniversary package has only given cosmetic updates to the RS models and mechanically they remain unchanged.

