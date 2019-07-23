Audi India team Secures Second Place Finish In International Audi Twin Cup 2019

Audi India team has secured a second place in the International Audi Twin Cup 2019. This is the third time that Audi India managed a podium in the championship, having finished first in 2017 and second in 2018 in the Technology category. The International Audi Twin Cup is an in-house competition that witnesses the automaker's dealers from across the globe competing against each other using their service and technical knowledge. A total of 57 teams from 29 countries participated in the championship that was held in Mainz-Wiesbaden, Germany that was organised over a period of two days.

Speaking about its team's achievement in the championship, Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India said, "Achieving the 2nd place globally amongst such tough competition shows the service expertise and technical knowledge of the Audi India teams. Very few countries have achieved this feat in the history of the cup and it clearly validates our consistent customer focus and commitment to create customer delight. The Audi Twin Cup International championship presents our teams an opportunity to match their skills against the best in the worlds and a win here is a great recognition for our dealer partners who continuously strive towards delivering exceptional customer service. It is a proud moment for us to be the second in the entire world."

The International Audi Twin Cup 2019 witnesses participants demonstrate their advisory skills and technical expertise in typical customer situations. This ranges from the check-in inspection to diagnosing hidden defects and carrying out repairs according to manufacturer specifications. In its 15th year now, the Audi Twin Cup is judged based on both practical skills as well as theory through a quiz. The champions has a total of nine awards across three main categories including Technology, Service and Twin. The Twin category combines and the first two and holds the most importance.

The championship is an extension of the challenges faced by Audi personnel on ground when handling customer cars. With more individualisd customer requirements and extensive digitalisation, the auto industry is witnessing fundamental changes in the after sales business. The jury for the championship assesses both personal interaction with the customer and specialist expertise in the areas of diagnostics and repair.

