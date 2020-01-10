Audi India Sales Decline By 29 Per Cent In 2019

It has not been a great year for Audi India and one of the biggest reasons has been the de-growth it has witnessed in sales. Audi India sold 4594 units in 2019 and registering a decline of 29 per cent in the Indian market. The company had sold 6463 units in 2018 which was still a slide of 18 per cent compared to 2017. In comparison to this BMW managed to sell 9000 vehicles in India in 2018, however, we wait to see Mercedes-Benz India's figures as well. On the global front, Mercedes-Benz sold 2.34 million cars and is at the top of the luxury car game for the 9th consecutive year. Audi however, managed to sell 1.84 million cars.

The only new car that Audi launched recently is the A6 and come 2020, the company is all set to kick-start things in the country with the Q8. Audi plans a series of launches in 2020 which will definitely provide a boost in sales. With the A8 coming in February 2020, Audi promises that there will be more than one product launched in every quarter of 2020 and we look forward to what the company has to offer.

