Audi India Opens Bookings For The New A8L; Launch By End Of 2019

Audi India today announced that it has officially started taking bookings for the new generation of the A8L across its dealerships in the country. The company also mentioned that there are some bookings that it has already received for the car. The A8 coming to India will only be the long wheelbase model and will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series. The fourth generation of the Audi A8 was unveiled in July 2017, followed by its first showcase at the Audi Summit in Barcelona, and later we even got to drive the sedan in October 2017. Audi has also been testing the new-generation A8 in India for a while now, collecting data on how the car performs on Indian roads, as revealed by the exclusive spy images we shared with you back then.

Also Read: New-Gen Audi A8 First Drive

Audi A8 1.37 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Based on the Prologue concept, the carmaker showcased in 2016, the new Audi A8 comes with a bold and sporty design with flat roof dome, upright front end, a high shoulder line and a gently inclined rear. The exterior design is accentuated by a host of smart features like the single frame chrome grille, HD Matrix LED headlights and bold taillamps with OLED technology.

The new-gen Audi A8 will come with the Virtual Cockpit as standard fitment

The A8's cabin offers a range of smart and modern equipment that have kicked things a notch higher. The new A8 gets a new and improved infotainment system and Virtual Cockpit is now part of standard fitment. There are hardly any knobs or buttons for in-car controls and almost everything is accessed by the two screens placed on the centre console. As the car will be mainly a chauffeur-driven vehicle, the A8 L, in particular, gets the optional relaxation seat which features options for adjustment as well as a footrest, on the backrest, of the front passenger seat. In fact it will also get a foot massage function for rear seat passengers.

Globally, the Audi A8 offers three engine options - the 3.0-litre V6 petrol, 3.0-litre V6 diesel and a more powerful 4.0-litre V8, and we have been told that all three engines will be made available, in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.