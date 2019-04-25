Audi India Launches Lifestyle Editions Of The A4 & Q7

Audi has launched the Lifestyle Editions of the Q7 and the A4 in India. The Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition have been equipped with host of new features to amp up the luxury quotient of both the cars. The Q7 Lifestyle edition is priced at ₹ 75.82 lakh, while the A4 costs ₹ 43.09 lakh. The company has added a bunch of features on both the cars like rear seat entertainment systems and entry LED lights. The A4 stands out with new smoked LED tail lights and a tailgate spoiler to further enhance the sportiness and sophistication nature of the car, while the Q7 gets an espresso mobil machine, an Audi cool box and stainless steel side running boards

The twin screen rear seat entertainment in the Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition is equipped with free smartphone app "RSE remote" which is available for Apple and Android smartphones. The rear seat entertainment has a diagonal screen size of 25.6 cms with resolution of 1200 x 800 (HD ready) and an internal memory of 16 GB.

The A4 Lifestyle Edition comes with new smoked LED tail lights and a tailgate spoiler

Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India said, "The Audi Q7 has been leading the way for the luxury SUV segment in India and continues to be a popular choice VIPs, trend setters, influencers and in particular leading industrialists. The Audi A4 has been the best-selling model in the Audi A range since its market introduction and is now even more attractive. With the launch of the Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition, we are now offering our customers added exclusivity with great features and innovative accessories in the most sought after Audi models in India,"

The Audi Q7 Lifestyle Edition comes with an Espresso machine

The stainless steel side running boards accentuate the off-road look of the Audi Q7 and provide extra comfort. The running boards help facilitate the attachment of the roof bars and the storage of items in the roof-mounted ski and luggage box with ease. The anti-slip strips prevent slippage. The maximum load capacity for each is 150 kg.

