New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi India Launches Lifestyle Editions Of The A4 & Q7

The Q7 Lifestyle edition is priced at Rs. 75.82 lakh, while the A4 costs Rs. 43.09 lakh.

View Photos

Audi has launched the Lifestyle Editions of the Q7 and the A4 in India. The Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition have been equipped with host of new features to amp up the luxury quotient of both the cars. The Q7 Lifestyle edition is priced at ₹ 75.82 lakh, while the A4 costs ₹ 43.09 lakh. The company has added a bunch of features on both the cars like rear seat entertainment systems and entry LED lights. The A4 stands out with new smoked LED tail lights and a tailgate spoiler to further enhance the sportiness and sophistication nature of the car, while the Q7 gets an espresso mobil machine, an Audi cool box and stainless steel side running boards

The twin screen rear seat entertainment in the Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition is equipped with free smartphone app "RSE remote" which is available for Apple and Android smartphones. The rear seat entertainment has a diagonal screen size of 25.6 cms with resolution of 1200 x 800 (HD ready) and an internal memory of 16 GB.

Audi

Audi Cars

R8

A3

Q7

A4

Q5

Q3

TT

A6

A8

A5

S5

RS7 Sportback

RS5 Coupe

audi a4

The A4 Lifestyle Edition comes with new smoked LED tail lights and a tailgate spoiler

Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India said, "The Audi Q7 has been leading the way for the luxury SUV segment in India and continues to be a popular choice VIPs, trend setters, influencers and in particular leading industrialists. The Audi A4 has been the best-selling model in the Audi A range since its market introduction and is now even more attractive. With the launch of the Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition, we are now offering our customers added exclusivity with great features and innovative accessories in the most sought after Audi models in India,"

unuutnho

The Audi Q7 Lifestyle Edition comes with an Espresso machine

0 Comments

The stainless steel side running boards accentuate the off-road look of the Audi Q7 and provide extra comfort. The running boards help facilitate the attachment of the roof bars and the storage of items in the roof-mounted ski and luggage box with ease. The anti-slip strips prevent slippage. The maximum load capacity for each is 150 kg.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Audi R8 with Immediate Rivals

Audi R8
Audi
R8
BMW i8
BMW
i8
Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini
Huracan
Lamborghini Aventador
Lamborghini
Aventador
TAGS :
Audi Q7 Lifestyle Edition Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition A4 lifestyle edition Q7 lifestyle edition Audi A4 Audi Q7

Latest News

Audi India Launches Lifestyle Editions Of The A4 & Q7
Audi India Launches Lifestyle Editions Of The A4 & Q7
Triumph India To Enter Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business By August 2019
Triumph India To Enter Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business By August 2019
Formula E: Harley-Davidson Partners With Envision Virgin Racing Team
Formula E: Harley-Davidson Partners With Envision Virgin Racing Team
PSA's Revenue Hit By Overseas Decline, Iran Withdrawal
PSA's Revenue Hit By Overseas Decline, Iran Withdrawal
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Raced At Mexican 1000 Rally
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Raced At Mexican 1000 Rally
Yamaha MT-15 Registers Sales Over 5000 Units In First Month Of Launch
Yamaha MT-15 Registers Sales Over 5000 Units In First Month Of Launch
Carlos Ghosn Set For Release After Japan Court Grants $4.5 Million Bail
Carlos Ghosn Set For Release After Japan Court Grants $4.5 Million Bail
EV Owners Can Use Google Maps For Real-Time Info On charging Stations In US, UK
EV Owners Can Use Google Maps For Real-Time Info On charging Stations In US, UK
Ford Invests $500 Million In Rivian; Partnership To Deliver All-New Ford Battery Electric Vehicle
Ford Invests $500 Million In Rivian; Partnership To Deliver All-New Ford Battery Electric Vehicle
Tesla Reports $702 Million Loss In The Last Quarter; Promises Return To Profit
Tesla Reports $702 Million Loss In The Last Quarter; Promises Return To Profit
Triumph Speed Twin vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Speed Twin vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Ford Motor Company, Autonomic, and Amazon Web Services Collaborate For Vehicle Connectivity and Mobility Services
Ford Motor Company, Autonomic, and Amazon Web Services Collaborate For Vehicle Connectivity and Mobility Services
Triumph Speed Twin Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 9.46 Lakh
Triumph Speed Twin Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 9.46 Lakh
Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars
Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars
BMW To Buy Cobalt Directly from Australia, Morocco For EV Batteries
BMW To Buy Cobalt Directly from Australia, Morocco For EV Batteries

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Audi Cars

Audi R8
Audi R8
₹ 3.18 Crore *
Audi A3
Audi A3
₹ 38.68 - 42.92 Lakh *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 86.18 Lakh - 1 Crore *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 48.46 - 54.89 Lakh *
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
₹ 64.62 - 69.9 Lakh *
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
₹ 40.59 - 50.15 Lakh *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 76.48 Lakh *
Audi A6
Audi A6
₹ 65.33 - 66.28 Lakh *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.37 - 1.75 Crore *
Audi A5
Audi A5
₹ 64.77 - 80.93 Lakh *
Audi S5
Audi S5
₹ 84.64 Lakh *
Audi RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
₹ 1.83 - 1.99 Crore *
Audi RS5 Coupe
Audi RS5 Coupe
₹ 1.29 Crore *
View More
x
Triumph Speed Twin vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Speed Twin vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars
Sachin Tendulkar And His Love For Fast Cars
Exclusive: Hyundai Venue First Drive Review
Exclusive: Hyundai Venue First Drive Review
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities