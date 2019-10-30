Audi India Is Offering Attractive Discounts On Select Models

It's raining discounts this festive season and automakers are all buckled up to garner more foot falls. Luxury carmakers as well are offering attractive benefits on their product range to cash in the festive season demand which to an extent is likely to help them make up for lost volumes due to the prolonged slowdown. Audi India has been offering discounts on its popular models like the A3, A4 and Q5 this festive season.

Audi is offering discounts of up to ₹ 7.5 lakh on the pre facelift model.

The Audi A3 is now available at a starting price of ₹ 25.99 lakh and the company is offering 57 per cent assured buyback on the model and at zero down payment. Moreover, the company is also offering exchange bonus of ₹ 1 lakh on the model and specific benefits for corporate employees and professionals. The German carmaker is also offering benefits on the A4 that has recently received a minor facelift. According to our dealer sources, there are discounts of up to ₹ 4.5 lakh on the post facelift model while it goes up to ₹ 7.5 lakh on the pre facelift model. The Audi Q5 which was launched last year is under a cash discount of up to ₹ 10 lakh, depending on the variant and location.

Audi is offering discounts of up to ₹ 10 lakh in the Q5.

Festive season has brought some cheers to the industry that has been under pressure for a year due to the ongoing downturn. India's largest luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz too delivered 600 units in a single day on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. In fact, mass car makers like Maruti Suzuki delivered as many as 45,000 units on the same day while Hyundai sold 12,500 units. MG Motor alone has sold 700 units of the Hector SUV.

