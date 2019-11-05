Audi India Announces Extended Warranty, RSA & Flexible Service Plans Under New Lifetime Value Services

After a period of hibernation, Audi India is back to its aggressive strategy for the market and is on a spree of new product launches, festive offers and value programs. Bringing more value to the customer, Audi has announced the new 'Lifetime Value Services' initiative for India that brings extended warranty up to seven years, roadside assistance up to 11 years and flexible service plan up to eight years across the range. The new initiative aims to bring an enhanced after-sales experience to all Audi customers and also hassle-free ownership.

Commenting on this initiative, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "Our customers form the core of our brand. At Audi, we have always believed in adding value to our customers' journey and it is imperative they receive the very best of services. With 'Lifetime Value Services' we are providing a package of best-in-class service benefits for Audi customers - with offers like Top-Up Extended Warranty and Flexible Service Plans for a seamless after-sales experience. Customers can choose from a variety of offers, as per their driving requirements. We are also providing Road Side Assistance Coverage till the 11th year since car purchase - this is an industry first proposition. We are confident that offers like these coupled with a team of service experts will ensure excellent luxury and service standards for all Audi customers."

The RSA can be availed up to 11 years while the service plans are available up to 8 years

Audi's Lifetime Value Services include an active extended warranty. The extended warranty needs to be bought in 15 days (before or after) from the date from when the standard extended warranty expires. The Audi car though needs to have 100,000 km or less on the odometer. Customers also have the option to purchase an extended warranty of one or two years over the active extended warranty.

There's also the 'Anytime Extended Warranty' option that allows non-active warranty customers to purchase an extended warranty for one year and is available from the third year onwards from the date of purchase. The anytime extended warranty can be bought until the sixth year, provided the odometer reading does not cross the 100,000 km mark, and the has been maintained as per Audi India's guidelines. The Anytime extended warranty allows you to extend the service for the seventh year of purchase.

In addition, the Audi Service Plan has been revamped to provide a more bespoke solution for customers based on their requirements and service status. Customers have the choice to avail service plans before the 30-day period based on their year of ownership. They also have the flexibility to purchase the Comprehensive Service Plan until the 20th month of the car's purchase, which covers component failures excluding tyres and batteries. There's also the Audi Topservice CarLife products, under which the automaker has a number of time and mileage options and a range of various products for customers.

Audi India recently also announced price cuts on the Q5 and the Q7 SUVs for a limited time. Both models get a price cut of ₹ 5.80 lakh and ₹ 6 lakh respectively, in a bid to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the models in the country. There are a number of schemes and added benefits at the dealer end as well, so make sure to ask your Audi dealership for the same.

