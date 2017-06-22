Audi Helps Spiderman Pass His Driving Test

Passing your driving test can be quite an ordeal for most teenagers. Peter Parker a.k.a Spiderman may lead a double life with great power and great responsibility, but just like most of us, he needs to drive around too. And considering the fact that Peter Parker is just under 16 years old when he receives his powers, a car is possibly the most important thing to have - even if he can swing along from rooftop to rooftop. And so, off goes Peter to his local driving school to give his test in a brand new Audi borrowed from his dear friend Tony Stark a.k.a Iron Man.

Audi has always been a part of the Marvel movies, from the Iron Man series to the Avengers and now we see them in the new Spiderman series too. The short video shows Peter Parker in a brand new Audi SUV prototype driving with an annoying instructor who looks for every reason to dock points for driving fast, not holding the steering wheel correctly, braking too hard and too close to the car in front, etc. The video however does showcase the new Audi's capabilities of semi autonomous driving, auto braking and auto parking which makes Peter Parker's job a lot lot easier.

The emergency brakes engaged on the prototype car

The new Audi SUV, most likely the upcoming Q8 is just barely teased in the video with its sharp design cues, large multispoke wheels and oodles of power. In fact, the video also showcases just a hint of a sporty exhaust note while Peter Parker is passing other cars on the freeway on the instructions of the instructor. Of course, as expected, just after passing the parallel parking test with the help of Audi's park assist, Peter Parker is forced to go back to his alter ego Spiderman to stop some bad guys and still make it back in time to pass his drivers test. Looks like the Audi has helped Spidey afterall.