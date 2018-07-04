Audi E-Tron's High-Tech Interior Revealed

Ahead of its official debut, Audi has revealed the high-tech interior of the e-tron electric prototype SUV. Going by the images, the interior of the e-tron oozes premium-class comfort with its elegant interior design and lots of space for the passengers. Moreover, you also get the optional virtual exterior mirrors which take digitalization to the next level. Audi also offers Bang and Olufsen 3D premium sound system as well. Audi's first electric car is surely breaking barriers with the high level of tech used to showcase the next generation of cars from the brand with the four rings.

(The Audi e-Tron gets the optional virtual exterior mirrors, which is a first from the company) Advertisement

Also Read: Audi E-Tron Quattro Spied With Virtual Exterior Mirrors

Inside the Audi e-tron, the cabin forms a large wraparound arc, that envelops the extensive instrument panel with pronounced horizontal lines as far round as the sculptural door trims. It also incorporates the hood above the standard Audi virtual cockpit, which is not just sleek in its look but also frees up a lot of space. The optional virtual exterior mirrors are just an added bonus. Another added feature in the e-tron is the center tunnel console which rests on open sidewalls. The hand rest with integrated gear change lever appears to float above the console.

(The cabin forms a large wraparound arc, that envelops the extensive instrument panel with pronounced horizontal lines)

Also Read: Audi Defers Global Launch Of All-Electric e-Tron SUV

According to Audi, the interior of the e-tron prototype presents carefully coordinated upholstery materials, colors and inlays. The interior gets refined Valcona leather or dark brushed aluminum for a sporty look, while the stitching on the seats creates a motif of electric circuit boards. The e-tron badge in the instrument panel is also backlit.

(Audi E-Tron will make its debut later this year)

Also Read: Audi E-Tron Spotted With Production-Ready Parts

In terms of space, the Audi e-tron will come with a wheelbase of 2928mm and will offer ample space for 5 passengers. Moreover, the interior length, head room in front and rear as well as knee room in the second seat row are top-class in the full-size SUV segment, while the rear gets a flat plateau instead of the center tunnel usually found in conventional models.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.