Audi e-Tron Vision GT Concept To Be Unveiled For The Gran Turismo Game Next Month

Audi Sport, the racing division of the Ingolstadt-based carmaker has released a new teaser announcing the unveiling date for its e-Tron Vision GT Concept, for the Gran Turismo racing game series. Slated to be revealed on April 6, the new Vision GT concept could be based on the Audi R8, judging by the silhouette created by the company for this teaser. Of course, whether the upcoming concept, designed for the virtual world, will see any real-world applications or not is too soon to guess.

Also Read: Audi Unveils e-tron Prototype Unveiled At Geneva Motor Show

Usually, when it comes to concept cars, the designer can go as wild as possible, and more so when it comes to designing a race-spec car for a game. So, while we can't tell you what the new Audi e-Tron Vision GT Concept will actually look like, gauging whatever we can from this teaser image, we can tell you that the new concept car will be extremely low, especially the nose and the hood, which appear to be lower than the peaks of the front fenders. The teaser also hints tells us that the car will get a massive rear wing and rear diffuser, judging by its race car silhouette.

The hashtags used by Audi Sport also tells us a fair bit more about the upcoming concept car. For instance, the e-Tron tag, which is associated with Audi's electrified vehicles, signifies that the new Vision GT Concept could be an all-electric or a hybrid model. Also, there is the 'quattro' written on the sidewalls of the tyre, which even though was the old name for Audi Sport, is also the name of Audi' all-wheel-drive system, again indicating that the concept is an all-wheel-drive model.

More details will be revealed at the official unveiling on April 6, but we sure hope that Audi showcased a full-size show car shell at the event.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.